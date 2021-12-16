Gala Games Announces The Walking Dead Game With Cryptocurrencies

Studio Gala Games announced the creation of The Walking Dead AMC game for 2022 With several partnerships in the universe of games and metaverse, Gala has become one of the biggest references in the industry. In addition, it launched a coin on the Ethereum network that is one of the 50 largest in market cap.

This network that runs as a blockchain infrastructure already has more than 16 thousand nodes spread out, which helps the games run smoothly. In recent days, Binance has announced the listing of GALA in the Real pair, a currency that costs R$ 2.80 per unit.

The Walking Dead game will be produced by Gala Games

The blockchain-based gaming industry has caught the attention of many companies. In recent days, for example, Ubisoft released its first application in this sector, allowing gamers to buy rare items.

Now, the famous comic book called The Walking Dead should be the next arrival in the sector. This action of a world living the zombie apocalypse, which became an AMC series, presented today on Netflix, should now win another game.

The game was announced by The Walking Dead on AMC’s official Twitter page, which has more than 6 million followers. In the call, the page highlighted that a blockchain-based multiplayer survival game will soon be released, in partnership with Gala Games, and provided a trailer for fans.

“Announcing The Walking Dead: Empires, a blockchain-based multiplayer survival game to be released soon in Gala Games. Grab a piece of the post-apocalyptic world of TWD today and get ready to fight your way to the top in 2022.”

THE “The Walking Dead: Empire” is with the sale of land open on the Gala Games page, with land in this world available from R$ 31,474.38. Anyone who owns land will earn rewards for battles fought over their land, being able to build defenses against zombies and traps for invaders.

The game will have a similar dynamic to the series, with famous characters inhabiting the game, exclusive items, from the MMORPG Survival genre, among other details that will be released soon.

Gala Games’ market was not very excited about the news

Despite registering an increase of 438% in the last 30 days, the announcement of the partnership with AMC for the production of The Walking Dead did not make the Gala token value in the market.

That’s because, in the last 24 hours, this Ethereum token has devalued 7%, even with what can be considered one of the greatest games ever created by the company. Anyway, for fans of zombies and battles involving cryptocurrencies, the new PC game is already in production and should hit the market soon.