Galaxy S22: new concept brings device design with leaked wallpapers

See below that the designer took care to reproduce the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra in real-world environments.

Samsung is expected to use the wallpapers published by the folks at AndroidPolice, but will also offer options with motion. However, they have not yet been found.

After publishing all the wallpapers that can be offered together with the Galaxy S22 line, designer Giuseppe Spinelli decided to create new smartphone concepts . The idea is to incorporate the wallpapers to give a sense of what the devices will look like on launch day.

Featuring 6.06-inch and 6.55-inch AMOLED screens, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus should also deliver a 120 Hz refresh rate. Expected processors are the Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The main camera of the devices must be 50 MP, while the wide-angle sensor delivers another 12 MP and the telephoto is 10 MP.

The device’s battery capacity is 3,700 mAh and 4,500 mAh, respectively. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra model tends to have a series of details inspired by the Galaxy Note line, and its screen is a 6.8-inch AMOLED that delivers a 120 Hz rate.

The camera suite consists of an upgraded 108MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 10MP redesigned telephoto camera and another 10MP telephoto camera – enabling 3x and 10x optical zoom.

The expected battery for the device is 5,000 mAh and it can support charging up to 45W. For now, Samsung does not comment on the leaks. If you want to download the wallpapers in high quality, just click on the links below.