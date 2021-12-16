Gasoline has 1st drop in 19 months; diesel is stable, research points out

The average price of gasoline had its first fall in a year and seven months at service stations in Brazil in the first fifteen days of December, while the average value of diesel remained almost stable in the period, after consecutive advances since April, according to separate surveys this Wednesday. market.

The liter of gasoline dropped 0.66% in the first half of the month, compared to the previous month, to 6.952 reais, according to a survey carried out by ValeCard, a company specializing in fleet management solutions.

In May 2020, the last month to record low gasoline prices at the pumps before this drop, the average price per liter was 4.01 reais, said ValeCard.

The data were obtained through the registration of transactions carried out between December 1st and 14th with the ValeCard supply card in approximately 25 thousand accredited establishments.

The retreat in fossil fuel occurs while the country’s mills register a drop in the value of anhydrous ethanol, mixed with gasoline sold at pumps, as recently pointed out by the Sugarcane Industry Association (Unica). Today, the mandatory mixture of alcohol in gasoline is 27%.

In addition, hydrated ethanol (gasoline competitor) has also had a drop in plants in recent weeks, in the main producer and consumer center in the country, São Paulo.

Petrobras – the country’s main oil product producer – also announced a 3% drop in its gasoline sold to distributors as of this Wednesday. But the transfer of the retreat to consumers, at the posts, will depend on other factors over the weeks. It was Petrobras’ first retreat since June.

Diesel

The average price of diesel – the most sold fuel in Brazil – remained practically stable at service stations in the first half of the month, at 5.619 reais per liter, after several consecutive advances since April, according to a survey by Ticket Log (IPTL).

The S-10 diesel was sold for an average value of 5.682 reais per liter, also close to stability.

“Even with still high averages, it is worth noting this first indication of stability after consecutive increases since April”, said Douglas Pina, Head of Urban Market at Edenred Brasil.

In April of this year, the common diesel and the S-10 had a drop in price and were being sold at 4,449 reais and 4,496 reais, respectively. “Comparing with this same period, the current value is still around 26% more expensive”, added Pina.

The fuel price index is based on fueling carried out at 21 thousand accredited Ticket Log service stations.