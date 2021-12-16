GeForce RTX 3080 12GB will be up to 20% faster than 10GB GPU in mining

New GPU should come with more core count too

THE NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB it is part of the group of video cards that are being updated with more video memory, such as the RTX 2060 12GB which has already been released. Although the information so far is not official, the new RTX 3080 with 12GB should arrive with more cores and will have better mining performance than the 10GB base model.

According to Igor Wallossek, from Igor’s Lab, the 16GB RTX 3070 Ti it would no longer arrive on January 11, as another rumor suggested. Igor’s sources say NVIDIA partners won’t release the graphics card until the beginning of the next Chinese fiscal year, starting in February. As for the RTX 3080 12GB, Igor’s Lab couldn’t get information and doesn’t even have an idea when the GPU would be released.

The Videocardz website said that the RTX 3080 variant exists and has already been sent to partner manufacturers. The 2GB more on the new RTX 3080 will also increase the bandwidth from 760GB/s to 912 GB/s, as the memory interface will change from 320-bit to 384-bit. This change will help with mining performance. This increase is expected to reach 20% and the mining of Ethereum would reach 52 MH/s, against the 43 MH/s of the standard SKU.

Regarding CUDA cores, the RTX 3080 12GB with the GA102-200 GPU should have almost 3% more than the base version. will be 256 more cores, totaling 8960, against the 8704 of the 10GB GPU. So the new video card will not only have a VRAM update, but it will have more overall performance due to more cores, in addition to higher bandwidth.



This increase in video memory will require more power. The RTX 3080 12GB is expected to have a TDP between 340-350W, against the 320W of the base SKU. Power consumption would be similar to that of the RTX 3080 Ti, which has the same amount of memory but considerably more CUDA Cores (10240).

The previous rumor about the announcements and releases of the new Ampere-based NVIDIA GPUs said that the RTX 3050 and 3090 Ti would be announced on January 4th with a release for the 27th of the same month. The RTX 3070 Ti 16GB, as said before, should be delayed, but the RTX 3080 12GB doesn’t have any information about an announcement or release so far.

