Giant Glacier in Antarctica Could Disintegrate Quickly, Scientists Warn

  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC News Science Correspondent

Thwaites Glacier Front

Credit, Rob Larter

Photo caption,

Thwaites Glacier Front is melting

Scientists are warning of dramatic changes in one of Antarctica’s largest glaciers, potentially in the next five to 10 years.

They say a floating section in front of the Thwaites Glacier that has so far been relatively stable could “break like a car windshield”.

Researchers from the United States and the United Kingdom are currently involved in an intense study program at Thwaites because of its melting rate.

It is already dumping 50 billion tons of ice into the ocean each year.

