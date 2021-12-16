Gladson Cameli (PP), governor of Acre, targeted by PF searches | Acre

The Federal Police of the State of Acre, with support from the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), launched this Thursday morning (16th) Operation Ptolemy, to dismantle a criminal organization that operated in the government of Acre. 41 search and seizure warrants and an arrest warrant are served in Acre, Amazonas and the Federal District. The apartment of the state governor, Gladson Cameli (PP) is one of the places where searches are carried out. The government informed that it will take a stand by means of a note.

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which authorized the operation, determined the removal from their public functions of the occupants of the following positions:

Secretary of State for Industry, Science and Technology;

Governor’s Chief of Staff;

Advisor to the Acre government office in Brasília;

Governor’s Chief of Security.

According to the investigation by the Federal Police of Acre, the group, formed by businessmen and public agents linked to the state management, equipped the government structure to commit crimes of corruption and money laundering, diverting public resources and hiding the destination of the amounts.

The PF did not specify which are the suspicions that fall on the governor, nor did it specify the crimes attributed to each of the investigated.

The CGU found that the companies involved have several contracts with the government of Acre. Part of them involves federal agreements and transfers related to the Unified Health System (SUS) and the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valorization of Education Professionals (FUNDEB). It was not specified which contracts are considered suspicious.

During the investigation, several suspicious financial transactions in checking accounts, credit card payments, high value real estate transactions and purchases of luxury vehicles for lower than market prices were identified. It was also found that the group frequently moved large amounts of cash, including using the state’s public security apparatus.

In addition to the arrest and search and seizure warrants, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) ordered the blocking of approximately R$ 7 million in the accounts of those investigated, in addition to the kidnapping of luxury cars purchased with the funds diverted from the government. It was also determined by the STJ that those investigated should be prohibited from accessing public bodies and from making contact with each other.

