Government of Pernambuco launches cervical cancer prevention and treatment program

“The Útero é Vida Program meets what we need right now, which is to improve the public health of our population. And we prepared our network, we bought equipment, we have a technical consultancy with PAHO, we qualified our teams and now we are able to go into the field together with the municipalities to carry out a whole diagnosis, exams, and find the women who need it. prevention”, highlighted Paulo Câmara.
The state secretary of Health, André Longo, highlighted that, if discovered at an early stage, this type of cancer is completely curable. “In Pernambuco, we have unsatisfactory indicators and numbers, with one Pernambuco woman dying every day. There is a great need for the screening test”, he said.
With the initial results obtained after tracking and monitoring next year, SES-PE will expand the program to all regions of the state. The improvement of the line of care goes from screening and detecting the lesion in the cervix to assistance in specialized care for the treatment of this pre-cancerous wound, which can turn into a serious tumor. In addition, the program expects to reach the level recommended by the WHO for 2030, of 90% of adolescents in Pernambuco vaccinated against the disease (HPV), 70% of screened women – aged between 35 and 45 years – and, to top it off, 90 % of women treated.
