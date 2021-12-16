Government of Pernambuco launches cervical cancer prevention and treatment program

Photo: Heudes Regis/SEI

Governor Paulo Câmara launched, this Wednesday (15), a program in partnership with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) which aims to prevent and treat cervical cancer. According to data obtained by the State Health Department (SES-PE), in 2022 730 new cases of the disease are expected in Pernambuco. As a result, over the next year, 80,000 women living in Recife and eight cities in Mata Sul will be tracked and monitored – Cortês, Amaraji, Lagoa dos Gatos, Ribeirão, Primavera, Tamandaré, São Benedito do Sul and Barreiros. The investment in the initiative is in the order of R$ 6 million. “The Útero é Vida Program meets what we need right now, which is to improve the public health of our population. And we prepared our network, we bought equipment, we have a technical consultancy with PAHO, we qualified our teams and now we are able to go into the field together with the municipalities to carry out a whole diagnosis, exams, and find the women who need it. prevention”, highlighted Paulo Câmara.

The state secretary of Health, André Longo, highlighted that, if discovered at an early stage, this type of cancer is completely curable. “In Pernambuco, we have unsatisfactory indicators and numbers, with one Pernambuco woman dying every day. There is a great need for the screening test”, he said.

With the initial results obtained after tracking and monitoring next year, SES-PE will expand the program to all regions of the state. The improvement of the line of care goes from screening and detecting the lesion in the cervix to assistance in specialized care for the treatment of this pre-cancerous wound, which can turn into a serious tumor. In addition, the program expects to reach the level recommended by the WHO for 2030, of 90% of adolescents in Pernambuco vaccinated against the disease (HPV), 70% of screened women – aged between 35 and 45 years – and, to top it off, 90 % of women treated.

Testing

During today’s event, a Letter of Agreement was also signed between the Paraná Molecular Biology Research Institute (IBMP), the Keizo Asami Immunopathology Laboratory (Lika), of the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), and the Institute of Medicine Tropical (IMT), from the University of São Paulo (USP), with the objective of developing a new low-cost HPV PCR test. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the State acquired RT-PCR machines that, with the reduction of indicators, will be used to analyze, with high efficiency, the collection of material made by the health professional or even through self-collection, the from 2022, helping in the diagnosis of cervical cancer. The ceremony was also attended by the Recife Health Secretary, Luciana Albuquerque; the deputy director of PAHO, Jarbas Barbosa; the PAHO/WHO representative in Brazil, Socorro Gross; the server of the State Health Department and local consultant SES/PAHO, Letícia Katz; the director of the Ageu Magalhães Institute/Fiocruz Pernambuco, Pedro Miguel; the president of the Brazilian Society of Clinical Oncology, Jurema Teles.

Also present were the IBMP business development manager, Lucas Rosseti; the director of Lika/UFPE, José Luiz de Lima; the Health Care Superintendent at Imip, Adriana Scavuzzi; Lika researcher Danielle Valeska; the representative of Fiocruz Ceará, Odorico Monteiro; the president of the Pernambuco Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Consems-PE), José Edson de Souza; federal deputy Gonzaga Patriota; state deputy João Paulo; and the mayors Fátima Borba (Cortês) and Aline Gouveia (Amaraji).