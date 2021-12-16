Government will have more freedom to increase extra charges on the electricity bill

On Monday night (13), President Jair Bolsonaro issued an interim measure that makes room for a new aid to the electricity sector in order to avoid a “charge” on electricity bills in 2022, the year of presidential elections.

this measure allows the government to create extra tariff flags to cover the costs arising from an eventual water crisis, giving powers to a collegiate chaired by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, to decide on the reissue of the charging of an extraordinary tariff flag on electricity bills.

The MP edited by the government now allows “the establishment of an extraordinary tariff flag to cover exceptional costs arising from a situation of water scarcity”. Thus, in a new crisis situation, the government may adopt an extra flag regardless of Aneel’s decision and approval.

Theoretically, it would be up to Aneel alone to define the electricity tariffs practiced in the country, but the new text published authorizes the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) “to establish an extraordinary tariff flag to cover exceptional costs arising from a situation of water scarcity”.

As it is an MP, the text is already in force, but it needs to be analyzed and approved by Congress within four months.

Government and the tariff flag

The tariff flag is a resource created by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) in 2015 so that the consumer pays for the generation of energy by thermoelectric plants, which are more expensive than hydroelectric plants.

These additional values ​​are usually set by the agency and the flag color (green, yellow or red) is announced monthly.

However, since September, the Ministry of Mines and Energy decided to create the banner called Water Scarcity, due to the worst drought in the last 91 years in the hydroelectric region, which represents a charge of R$ 14.20 per 100 kilowatt-hours ( kWh) consumed.

