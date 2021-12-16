Governor of Acre is targeted by Federal Police operation

The governor of Acre, Gladson Cameli (Progressives), is among the targets of Operation Ptolemy, launched by the Federal Police in support of the Federal Comptroller General, this Thursday (16). The police carried out search warrants at the governor’s office and home.

In total, 41 search and seizure warrants and an arrest warrant were issued, divided into four states.

The only arrest warrant targeted an aide linked to Governor Gladson Cameli, who has already been arrested.

The action is being processed by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and was determined by Minister Nancy Andrighi. According to the authorities, a criminal group controlled by businessmen and political agents linked to the state government of Acre was identified.

According to a statement from the Federal Police, the members of the organization “acted in the diversion of public resources, as well as in the performance of acts of concealment of the origin and destination of the subtracted amounts”.

The operation mobilized 150 federal police and 10 CGU auditors.

“Furthermore, the Superior Court of Justice decreed numerous precautionary measures, including: removal from public office, prohibition of access to public bodies and impediment of contact between those investigated,” said the PF.

The STJ also determined the blocking of R$ 7 million in the investigated accounts and the kidnapping of luxury vehicles.

The name of the operation refers to the nickname used by one of the investigated, which would allude to the hometown of most of the investigated.

THE CNN contacted the government of Acre, but there has been no return so far.

The investigation

The Federal Police of Acre claims to have gathered “a vast set of evidentiary elements that demonstrate the rigging of the state structure with the purpose of promoting various crimes against the public administration”.

Police officers identified dozens of suspicious financial transactions on checking accounts, credit card payments by oranges, as well as transactions with high-value real estate and underpriced luxury car purchases.

“It was also verified the constant practice of high movement of values ​​in kind, including the use of the public security apparatus”, complements the PF.

The CGU found seven companies to which an amount of R$ 142 million was committed in contracts with the government during the period investigated – R$ 17 million in federal agreements and transfers from SUS and Fundeb.

“It was possible to verify that the amounts transacted by those involved exceed R$ 800 million, an amount that is totally incompatible with the assets and business activity of the investigated”, informed the Police.