Grêmio announces the departure of Diego Souza, Rafinha and Libertadores champion for the club

Aiming at planning for Serie B, Grêmio announced the departure of Rafinha, Diego Souza and Cortez

THE Guild continues in the process of reformulation for the 2022 season and the dispute for the Serie B. Wiping your payroll, the club announced the departure of three athletes from the main cast.

Are they Rafinha, Bruno Cortez and Diego Souza, a trio that played with the team last season, being in the starting lineup much of the time. Your contracts will not be renewed for the new year.

Of the three, Cortez is the longest at the club, having won the Libertadores Conmebol de 2017. Diego Souza was the team’s top scorer for the past two years, while Rafinha arrived in 2021.

The trio joins other names that should not remain, such as Jean Pyerre, with a proposal to leave, Douglas Costa and Alisson.

See the official notice released by the club:

Grêmio’s Men’s Professional Football Department informs that athletes Cortez, Rafinha and Diego Souza will not have their ties with the team renewed for next season.

Cortez contributed to the victorious campaigns that culminated in the achievements of Conmebol Libertadores, in 2017, and of the Recopa Sul-Americana, in 2018, as well as in the Tetracampeonato Gaúcho. Diego Souza was top scorer in the last two seasons and double state champion. Rafinha’s contribution was winning the last Gaucho Championship.

The Club thanks the services rendered and all the professionals’ dedication to the institution and wishes them success in their careers.