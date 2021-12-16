Grêmio announces the departure of Rafinha, Diego Souza and Bruno Cortez

The cleanup on the Immortal has begun. This Wednesday night (15), Grêmio announced that Rafinha, Diego Souza and Bruno Cortez will not have renewed contracts and are leaving the club for the next season. The three were under contract until the end of this month. After the fall to Serie B, Denis Abrahão, Tricolor’s football VP, had already promised a strong reformulation and had confirmed that he would hire several players.

See the full note:

Grêmio’s Men’s Professional Football Department informs that athletes Cortez, Rafinha and Diego Souza will not have their ties with the team renewed for next season.

Cortez contributed to the victorious campaigns that culminated in the achievements of Conmebol Libertadores, in 2017, and of the Recopa Sul-Americana, in 2018, as well as in the Tetracampeonato Gaúcho. Diego Souza was top scorer in the last two seasons and double state champion. Rafinha’s contribution was winning the last Gaucho Championship.

The Club thanks the services rendered and all the professionals’ dedication to the institution and wishes them success in their careers.

The reformulations at the Gaucho club must not stop and Immortal has two players in the crosshairs. Denis Abrahão has already stated that Douglas Costa and Alisson should leave the club in the coming days as well.