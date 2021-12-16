Grêmio confirms that Rafinha, Bruno Cortez and Diego Souza are not part of the Serie B dispute

Grêmio announced, last Wednesday night, that three athletes will not follow the club’s plans for the next season: left-back Bruno Cortez, right-back Rafinha and forward Diego Souza, who will not have renewed ties with the team for next season.

The understanding is that the trio has very high salaries to compete in the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. Other athletes should have their resignation officially announced in a few days, such as midfielder Jean Pyerre, who is negotiating with Deportivo Alavés, from Spain.

In a statement, Grêmio says that Cortez “contributed to the victorious campaigns that culminated in the conquests of Conmebol Libertadores, in 2017, and of the Recopa Sudamericana, in 2018, as well as in the Tetracampeonato Gaúcho. Diego Souza was top scorer in the last two seasons and Two-time state champion. Rafinha’s contribution was winning the last Gaucho Championship”.

Grêmio has already arranged for the departure of right-back Vanderson to Brentford, from England. The deal yielded 11 million euros (BRL 69.5 million), with the chance of hitting 14 million euros (BRL 88.4 million), for the club’s coffers.

The Club thanks the services rendered and all the professionals’ dedication to the institution and wishes them success in their careers.