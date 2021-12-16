Grêmio confirms the departure of Rafinha, Cortez and Diego Souza

Grêmio is fully following the changes in the squad for the next season. The direction of the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul confirmed the departures of Rafinha, Bruno Cortez and Diego Souza in a statement issued on the club’s official website.

Hired in early 2017 to fill the gap on the left side of Grêmio’s defense, full-back Bruno Cortez was one of the remnants of the starting lineup in winning the Copa Libertadores da América that same year.

Now the center forward Diego Souza, made his return to the tricolor gaucho in 2020 and scored 52 goals with the club’s shirt so far. Grêmio’s top scorer in the last two seasons, the player thought of postponing his retirement to stay, however, the renewal negotiations did not evolve.

Experienced right-back Rafinha arrived at Grêmio in early 2021 with the status of a great signing. However, just like the team’s football throughout the year, the player fluctuated throughout the season.

“Grêmio’s Men’s Professional Football Department informs that athletes Cortez, Rafinha and Diego Souza will not have renewed ties with the team for next season.

Cortez contributed to the victorious campaigns that culminated in the achievements of Conmebol Libertadores, in 2017, and of the Recopa Sul-Americana, in 2018, as well as in the Tetracampeonato Gaúcho. Diego Souza was top scorer in the last two seasons and double state champion. Rafinha’s contribution was winning the last Gaucho Championship.

The Club thanks the services rendered and all the professionals’ dedication to the institution and wishes them success in the continuation of their careers”, says the note about the departure of the three players from the club.

