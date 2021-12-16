Grêmio does not renew with Rafinha, Cortez and Diego Souza | Guild

Grêmio hit the hammer and will not renew with Rafinha, Cortez and Diego Souza for the 2022 season. The club made a statement on the official website to announce the decision. The trio has a contract to expire at the end of December and was under analysis.

Cortez has been with the club since 2017 and was champion of the Libertadores and Recopa with the club, in addition to the four Gaucho titles.

Rafinha was hired earlier this season to be one of the big names of the season. Diego Souza ended the season with 24 goals scored by Tricolor, but will not remain for Serie B.

In a statement, Tricolor thanked the services provided and listed the achievements of the athletes in the period.

The club from Rio Grande do Sul has been revamping its squad due to the drop in revenue next season. The payroll will drop by half and go from R$ 15 million to around R$ 7 million. Therefore, the permanence of players with higher salaries is considered at the moment.