Grêmio enters the dispute with Flamengo to have Juventus midfielder without space with Allegri, informs Italian portal

Immortal would be trying to make the operation viable, but the information coming from abroad is not confirmed by anyone from the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

Photo: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images/Italy
Grêmio is going through a makeover in its cast and it’s likely that more departures happen until January 2022. The direction of the club from Rio Grande do Sul had already said that this would happen even if the club remained in Serie A, which unfortunately did not happen. The overall priority is to considerably lower the payroll of the group of players.

One-off reinforcements are also on the agenda and names are discussed internally. Last Wednesday (15), the European portal “Fichajes.net” reported that Grêmio and Flamengo are eyeing the hiring of midfielder Arthur, which is out of space at Juventus. The Brazilian cannot earn Allegri’s trust and is on the negotiable list.

Arthur Melo is failing to show Massimiliano Allegri that he is one of the best players on the team and that he has a spot on the Italian DT’s board, so the change of scenery seems to be the only viable solution for both parties”, said an excerpt of the report.

Arthur is 25 years old and lived the peak of his career in Immortal, where he was multi-champion. Until today, the midfielder has a lot of affection from the times he lived at the club from Rio Grande do Sul. However, the information coming from Europe was not confirmed by anyone from the Grêmio leadership. Also because the managers know how expensive it is to bring a player of this level, even more to dispute a Serie B.

