The official information about a hiring that Grêmio was trying, ended up coming through the president of the CSA. The president of the club from Alagoas revealed that the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul is interested in a defensive midfielder named Yuri.

End of Grêmio Fut7: how are the last two competitions of the year going?

Did you wipe? Member of the Deliberative Council of Grêmio defends Romildo and company

The last one turns off the light? Gisseli is another Gurias Gremistas athlete to leave the team

“We will no longer wait for Yuri. Now, if he goes to Vasco or Grêmio, I can’t say that. We are already looking for a new athlete to replace him”, said Omar.

Club Kiss’ judgment will be interrupted due to Grêmio and Corinthians

The athlete is 27 years old and had an excellent season working for the CSA. This is a player who would add the versatility factor to Grêmio’s squad.

He started the season playing first man in midfield. Afterwards, he was improvised as a right-back, however, he was steady even acting as a second defensive midfielder. As he played in more defensive positions, he ended the season with only three goals in Serie B.

However, the steering wheel stood out when the subject is stolen balls. Yuri was the leader in this regard of the entire Series B, having managed to disarm 102 times.

Grêmio may be hiring its 1st reinforcement, reveals CSA president

Grêmio has already revealed that it should look for some players who have the Serie B profile. Possibly, Yuri is one of those athletes, as he led in an important aspect that is stolen from balls.

This player was revealed by Bahia and belonged to the club until 2020, when he left for the West, where he played 23 games. In 2021 he went to Ferroviária, but throughout the season he caught the attention of the CSA, which hired him.

However, as the CSA president himself revealed, Grêmio will have to win Vasco’s competition to have the athlete. As soon as news emerges, we will bring it to you.

Grêmio suffers from fireworks and provocations before playing with Corinthians

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, The Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Eduardo Vieira / CSA