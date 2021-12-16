Grêmio negotiates Alisson’s departure for Santos | football

Grêmio is negotiating the departure of striker Alisson for Santos. The club from Rio Grande do Sul has already approved the negotiations and is waiting for an agreement between the player and the São Paulo club to confirm the transaction. The model is still debated – loan or definitive transfer – but the positive outcome is considered close, as heard by ge.
Seeking to reduce the payroll, Grêmio does not put any obstacles in the way of Alisson’s departure. With no space for the Serie B dispute and one of the players most criticized by the crowd during the Brasileirão, the forward was released to find a new club. The contract with Tricolor runs until December 2023.
Alisson joined Grêmio in 2018 — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA
Trained at Cruzeiro, the striker arrived at Grêmio in the negotiation that freed Edilson to make a deal with the Minas Gerais team, in 2018. The 28-year-old player soon took over with Renato Portaluppi.
However, production dropped and participated in a few games in the final stretch of this year’s Brazilian Championship. The team from Rio Grande do Sul was relegated to Serie B.
In 2021, Alisson played in 41 games and scored four goals. In his four seasons with Grêmio, he played in 185 matches and scored 23 goals. He won the four-times Gaucho championship and the Recopa Sudamericana in the period.