Grêmio outlines the profile of reinforcements and looks for strong players, “copeiros” and used to Serie B | Guild

Relegated to Serie B, Grêmio will live a new reality in 2022, with a direct impact on the formation of the group of players. The club promises a drastic reduction in the payroll and a big makeover in the cast, with departures and signings. And he has already defined the profile of the reinforcements he is looking for in the market: the big names come out, those with a Series B profile come in.

At a press conference last Monday, soccer vice-president Denis Abrahão listed characteristics of the players the club intends to hire. He mentioned “copeiro” and “competitive” players for next year, but also with “quality” to wear the Grêmio shirt.

– Grêmio needs to form a great team to dispute a difficult championship. That’s the profile, a cup-bearing player, who perspires, but who has the quality to play at Grêmio. Because Grêmio has other titles to dispute. There is the Copa do Brasil and Gauchão. And will prepare for it. There has to be a team that looks like Grêmio, competitive. And we are going to look for this type of player in every way – declared Abrahão.

Soon after the relegation was sealed, Vagner Mancini already spoke about the profile to be sought in the market for the competition’s dispute. The technician showed concern about the displacements that await Grêmio in the Series B. More stressful trips due to possible distances to be covered by bus or with more air connections.

Tricolor intends to hire at least five reinforcements for the starting lineup and will change the cast for next year with negotiations and even possible early terminations. But it will look for “vitality” names. Athletes who do not feel so much recovery between matches.

– I’m talking about young players with more experience, players although young people more used to the division. Middle-aged athletes who form the bulk of the squad, because you need players like that, who are used and who have the vitality to face long journeys different from Serie A. This within your structure will weigh, because you will not always be able to go to all cities in the Airplane B series. A different process to which the club is not used – highlighted Mancini.

Playing a Serie B and building A’s team, there may be some problem. There are players from A who play at B. Others who will have difficulty, for example, with all the trips, the recovery time. You have to prioritize a younger team, if you don’t have difficulty” — Vagner Mancini

Decreasing the average age of Tricolor is also an established goal. Amidst a response with several criticisms of his predecessors, Abrahão stated that Grêmio needs to have more young people in the main group, but that their placement will be slower.

– Do we have to juvenilize the Grêmio? We do, but it’s not overnight. The youth is not the savior of the homeland, he comes as a supporting role. The protagonists are the most husky. The base one needs time, suffers a lot, has ups and downs – he commented.