Grupo Globo signs partnership with Amazon to broadcast the Copa do Brasil in 2022

Corinthians fans will have one more option to follow the Copa do Brasil in 2022. Rede Globo signed a sublicensing agreement for the competition’s rights with Amazon.

As disclosed by the GE, the streaming platform of Amazon has the right to broadcast 36 matches of the Copa do Brasil, 30 of which between the first phase and the quarter-finals, and six in partnership with Globo channels. All other games continue to be broadcast by TV Globo, SporTV or Premiere. In other words, there will be 30 exclusive games and six shared with the broadcaster from the semifinals onwards.

The merge will have no additional costs to subscribers of the platform. The Brazil Cup games will be available to subscribers through Smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV and online transmission.

Remember that in June 2021, Amazon Prime Video partnered with Premiere. Thus, subscribers to Rede Globo’s pay-per-view channel could follow the matches through the streaming application and website. To subscribe to Premiere on Prime Video Channels, you must be a Prime subscriber. The service subscription is R$79.90 monthly, in addition to the R$9.90 monthly of Prime.

As disclosed by the CBF, the Copa do Brasil is scheduled to start on February 22nd and end on October 19th. Corinthians will seek its fourth title in the competition in 2022. Timão has already lifted the cup in 1995, 2002 and 2009.

See more in: Copa do Brasil and Transmisso de matches.