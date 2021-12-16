Guardiola Regrets Agüero’s Forced Retirement, Says: “Life Comes First” | international football

— Saying goodbye is always difficult for any player, especially under forced circumstances, he unfortunately had to try it, but he’s very smart, apart from the great emotion shown today, he’s a very smart person, and he knows that life comes first. was not right [continuar jogando], most organs can be treated, but doctors say that when it comes to the heart, there is no solution – said Pep.

In tears, Aguero announces retirement from lawns due to heart problems

Agüero wore the Cityzens jersey for 10 seasons, becoming one of the team’s biggest idols, in addition to holding the position of absolute top scorer with 260 goals. For the past five years, he has been under Guardiola, with whom he has built a beautiful relationship and won the Premier League three times. In total, the Argentine was five times English champion.

Maradona conquered Italy, Messi conquered Spain and Agüero conquered England. Your numbers speak for themselves. — completed Pep Guardiola

Clubs and players pay tribute to Aguero after striker announces retirement

The entire cast and technical committee of the Catalan club were present at the ceremony. Captain Busquets drew attention to the fact that he, at least, had the time to write his name in football history.

A former rival, Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool coach, has also sympathized with the then-Barça player’s retirement. Earlier this season, Agüero landed on Spanish soil to help rebuild the team, but his dream was interrupted. He ended up playing only five games and hit the net once, in the derby defeat against Real Madrid, in October, the month in which he suffered the arrhythmia.