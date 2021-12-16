Guedes says he waived the IMF visit to Brazil and criticizes former BC president

× reproduction

Paulo Guedes (photo) he stated earlier, during an event held by Jair Bolsonaro with businessmen at Fiesp, that waived the visit of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Brazil. According to him, the economists of the international organization they missed the predictions they made about the country for 2020 and don’t need to go back.

“I would like to say, very gently, that we are dispensing with the IMF’s mission. They’ve been here for a long time. They came to Brazil a long time ago, because they had what to do here. [O Brasil] he always lived in imbalance. We’re even dismissing it, saying they can come back. I signed now, a week ago, a waiver. You can walk outside. They came here to predict a 9.7% drop and that England would drop 4%. We dropped 4% and England dropped 9.7%. I’m thinking it’s better for them to forecast elsewhere”, he stated.

The Economy Minister also criticized Ilan Goldfajn, former president of the Central Bank and appointed director for the Western Hemisphere of the IMF. According to him, Goldfajn offered to remain in the presidency of the monetary authority. Guedes indicated that he dismissed him.

“There is a Brazilian, a friend of ours, who even offered to stay as president of the independent Central Bank. I said that I would only have bonuses if I had onus. If you stay with us for two years, we will consider it. If you’re going to stay for a month or two and then leave, you don’t have to. It’s Ilan. A great Brazilian, good person, all that. Yesterday he criticized the heavy people. So I’m giving it back today. Since we are going to have a Brazilian who knows Brazil a lot and who criticizes us well at the IMF, we no longer need to have it here. Leave the class outside, talk bad about us outside instead of inside here too”, he said.

