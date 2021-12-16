Haaland secures victory, and Borussia Dortmund keeps chasing Bayern Munich | german football

As long as Haaland is on the field, there is hope. With two goals from the Norwegian, Borussia Dortmund beat lantern Greuther Fürth by 3-0, this Wednesday, at home, and kept in the pursuit of leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old striker opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, after converting a penalty confirmed with the help of the VAR. At 36 of the second stage, he climbed high and tested for goal after a free kick by Brandt from the right and extended. In the final minutes, the Dutchman Malen completed the victory: 3-0.

See the German Championship table

Schik shines, but great goal avoids Leverkusen’s victory; watch

Haaland has scored 13 goals in 10 Bundesliga games this season. He is only behind Lewandowski (18), from Bayern Munich, and the Czech Patrick Schick (16), from Bayern Leverkusen, in the artillery of the German champions. Since returning from injury, the striker has scored six goals and provided an assist in five games.

Dortmund reached 34 points and are in the second place in the Budesliga, six points behind first-placed Bayern Munich. Greuther Fürth is the lantern, with just four points, and far from any reaction. On Saturday, Haaland and company visit Hertha in Berlin, and Fürth host Augsburg.

1 of 1 Haaland celebrates his own goal in Borussia Dortmund’s victory over lantern Greuther Fürth — Photo: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters Haaland celebrates his own goal in Borussia Dortmund’s victory over lantern Greuther Fürth — Photo: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

📺 See more Bundesliga videos:

Borussia Mönchengladbach 2 x 3 Eintracht Frankfurt:

Augsburg 1 x 1 RB Leipzig: