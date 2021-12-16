Hawk Archer | Read the Season 5 episode recap

[ATENÇÃO: Spoilers de Gavião Arqueiro a seguir]

There are two ways to make a penultimate TV episode, whether near the end of a season or the end of a full series: The first is to lead the characters – usually with some rush – to the edge of the final showdown, the grand climax of plot, and leave them there, in the injunction (that’s what Loki did, for example); and the second is to press the pause and examine who they are and what moves their characters before throwing them toward their ultimate ordeal.

Archer hawk choose the second option, and glad you do. In “Ronin”, chapter released today (15) by Disney+, the mysteries and misunderstandings of the show’s staggering criminal plot are deftly unraveled by the screenwriter Jenna Noel Frazier, while revealing dialogues clarify Clint’s motivations (Jeremy Renner), Kate (Hailee Steinfeld), Maya (alaqua cox) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) heading towards the confrontation with – surprise, but not so much! – the King of Crime (Vincent D’Onofrio).

the villain of demolisher it reappears only through a photo taken by Yelena, however, seen on screen for a few seconds just before the chapter credits go up. Dealing with the return of D’Onofrio and the character will be a topic for next week’s finale (kind of like the introduction of Kang and the multiverse was a topic for the finale of Loki). Instead, “Ronin” is more concerned with the people who are already inserted into this story.

The long dialogue between Kate and Yelena in the destroyed apartment of the first one is the obvious highlight of the chapter. Finding the archer there, Yelena explains that she was hired to kill Clint Barton, which won’t be difficult for her, as she blames Avenger for the death of her sister, Natasha Romanoff. Archer hawk once again evokes, with chilling effects and a sense of narrative responsibility, the bloody trail left behind by Clint during his time as Ronin, and even before, in his life as a spy.

During this scene and any other scene where the air of grace (including the prelude to the chapter, in which we discover that Yelena was one of those “sprayed” by Thanos’s finger snap and only returned five years later), Florence Pugh shows why already is one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation. The character’s effervescent charisma is always combined with a tone of menace palpable by the interpreter, and here she even adds a bitter pang of grief, a moral toughness that didn’t exist in the version we saw in Black Widow.



We’ll have to wait for the next chapter to find out if Archer hawk, as a series, is smart enough to point out how contradictory it is for a woman like Yelena, who has spent years as a mentally controlled for-hire assassin, to say that “we are defined by what we do, not by pretty words”. Because it’s not a problem or a “hole” per se, for the character to think that way (people are flaws, and they contradict themselves all the time), but it would be a waste of narrative opportunity not to really delve into this contradiction and show how Yelena is capable – or not! – to get out of it.

The character’s decision to follow Kate’s advice and interrogate the motives behind whoever hired her to kill Clint indicate that Archer hawk will not miss this opportunity. Or indeed any other. By the end of “Ronin”, it’s not just Yelena who is on the path to questioning a mission of revenge that, triggered by grief, has defined her life for so long – this is also the direction Maya takes after Clint implants the possibility in her mind. of his father’s death having been engendered by the King of Crime himself.

Sold in a way as a story of the coming of age, emergence and training of a heroine (Kate), the Disney+ series proved, in this preparation for the end, much more a plot about the lying precepts from which we started when, in the midst of anger and grief, we need to see a world simpler than it really is. And about the course corrections we make when the world comes to charge us – as it always does – for these lies.