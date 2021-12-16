Henry Borel case: see how Jairinho and Monique’s defense and prosecution testimonies were | Rio de Janeiro

Tuesday (14) and Wednesday (15) were marked by the continuation of the Investigation and Trial Hearing (AIJ) in the Henry Borel case.

In the sessions, Dr. Jairinho and Monique Medeiros were face to face for the first time in the Court of Justice – in the session on October 6th he only participated virtually -, and were able to hear what they said. two witnesses for the prosecution and others 13 summoned by both defenses.

Two witnesses were absent for health reasons and the expectation is that they will be heard on the day February 9th – date set by judge Elizabeth Louro Machado to also interrogate Dr. Jairinho and Monique.

g1 has gathered some of the main moments of the testimonies given and shows why they are important to the case.

A witness for the prosecution, she confirmed at the pre-trial and trial hearing what she had already said in the police investigation, which witnessed a video call between Monique and nanny Thayná de Oliveira Ferreira saying that Henry was limping.

“Is it over there [a babá Thayná] it was showing that the child was kind of limping, that he had injured his knee”, said Tereza. The hairdresser also said that she heard Henry ask during the call: “Mommy, do I disturb you?”.

The prosecution also questioned whether, upon receiving the call and realizing the problem at home, if Monique had mentioned leaving.

“She didn’t say anything about having to leave?, asked the prosecutor Fabio Vieira dos Santos.

“Not at that moment,” said the hairdresser.

Colonel Jairo, father of Jairinho

He was summoned as a witness for the former councilor, but he spoke in the capacity of informant, which is when the person is exempted from making a commitment, without any link with impartiality or with the obligation to tell the truth.

Colonel Jairo, who is a state deputy (Solidariedade-RJ), denied that there was a history of aggression on the part of Jairinho and said that Henry arrived at the hospital without any injuries.

“At that time, there wasn’t a bruise. Whoever said there was an injury there is a lie,” said Colonel Jairo.

He also said he is convinced that his son is not responsible for the crime.

“I wondered if I had spent 40 years living with a psychopath, it could happen. But I read a lot of books and psychopathy doesn’t fit with Jairinho”, defended the father.

Cristiane Isidro, advisor to the Jairinho family for 30 years

Witness for Jairinho’s defense, Cristiane Isidoro gave details of the former couple’s relationship. She said that, even after Henry’s death, Monique and Jairinho seemed to get along well and even planned to have a child.

“We were in the car, going to the lawyer’s house [André França Barreto], in Leblon, when she, affectionately, patted his arm and verbalized: ‘Love, you’re going to reverse the vasectomy and we’re getting married’. Jairinho then replies: ‘Yes, let’s go, love’. And then she still says: ‘And it will be on paper’”, said the advisor.

Sigmar Rodrigues, police officer and friend and Leniel Borel

Called as a witness for Jairinho’s defense, the policeman also confirmed a dialogue that had already been reported to the police. He said that he was at the Barra D’or hospital on March 8, where Jairinho and Monique took Henry, and that he heard the former councilor speak to Henry’s father:

“At a certain moment, Jairinho slapped Leniel on the back and said: life goes on, in a little while you’ll have another child and look forward to it. Leniel was indignant and so was I, but I said let’s go have a coffee and I took it off he from the place,” he said in the statement.

Henry Borel’s first death hearing hears indictment

Antenor Lopes, Director of the General Police Department of the Capital

Summoned by the defense of Monique Medeiros, Antenor explained how the investigation of the case by the 16th Precinct was carried out and explained why the case was not referred to the Homicide Police.

“At no time did this inquiry go to DH. Henrique (Damasceno, the case delegate at the time) consulted me about the case, reporting that it was a sensitive case. He questioned whether it would be the case to refer it to the specialist. registered as domestic violence, there was no reason for the process to go to HD. So, I said it was his attribution,” stated Antenor.

Reinaldo Schelb, captain of the Fire Department and married to a cousin of Monique

A defense witness for Henry’s mother, he spoke about the influence of Jairinho’s family and his possible relationship with militia groups.

“They are powerful: politically, in a number of situations. Now say what they command? I can’t say, ‘They own this.’ Everything I say here can be used against me. You are trying to commit me to something. I don’t know if it’s militia, if it has something to do with the military police, but I heard. I can’t say,” he said, adding.

“Depending on what the witness says or thinks; she can leave the state of Rio de Janeiro or be shot in the chest,” he said.

Rosangela Medeiros, mother of Monique

Summoned by the defense of her daughter, Rosangela Medeiros said he believed his grandson was assaulted on March 8, when he died of internal injuries to his body.

She said she considered the forensic examination to believe that Henry had suffered acts of violence.

In another moment of her testimony, Rosangela also said that she was surprised to learn that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Jairinho.

Henry’s grandmother also commented on how her grandson felt about Monique’s life with Jairinho.

“He showed that he wanted to stay in Bangu with us. He didn’t want a new house, he didn’t want a stepfather. He went to the beach with his mother, he went to the mall with his mother, to the playground with his mother, to the psychologist with his mother, always without crying. She was the one who took him to everything, to soccer school, to everything. But he didn’t want to go to the apartment,” said his grandmother.

All statements will be analyzed by the judge Elizabeth Blond Machado, responsible for the process, that will also hear Monique Medeiro and Jairinho on February 9th.

After this last hearing of the pre-trial and trial hearing, the judge will decide whether the couple intended to commit a crime against Henry’s life and will refer them to a Jury Court or may disqualify the case, dismiss or acquit summarizing.

Monique and Jairinho have been imprisoned since April 8 of this year, accused of the death of the boy Henry Borel. According to the investigations, the child died due to aggression from the stepfather and the mother’s omission. A report indicates 23 injuries due to ‘violent action’ on the day of the boy’s death.

The former councilor had a request for habeas corpus denied by the judges of the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio. The teacher, on the other hand, filed a request for relaxation of imprisonment in the Supreme Court.

Jairinho was denounced by:

triple qualified homicide (evil reason, torture and impossibility of defending the victim), with an increase in the penalty for being a minor under 14 years of age;

torture;

witness coercion.

Monique Medeiros was denounced by:

triple qualified homicide in the improper omissive form, with an increase in the sentence for being a minor under 14 years of age;

omissive torture;

ideological falsehood;

witness coercion.