Henry case: “Monique thought of taking her own life”, says brother – News

On the second consecutive day of hearing on the boy’s case Henry Borel, this Wednesday (15), at the TJ-RJ (Rio Court of Justice), witnesses in the defense of Monique Medeiros stated that the teacher was a caring and zealous mother with the child and said they did not believe in her involvement in the death of the son.

Among those called to testify was Monique’s brother, Bryan Medeiros. He said she thought about taking her own life on the day of the boy’s wake.

“Time passed, we kept calling, [perguntávamos] where’s Monique, where’s Monique? And then I found out that she thought about throwing her car off the bridge, that she left the car and thought about taking her own life. So she took a while to arrive [no velório]. Monique was never happy after that.”

In her testimony, Bryan said her sister was “the best mother Henry could have had”. Asked about Monique’s visit to a beauty salon the day after Henry’s wake, he limited himself to saying that he has no “technical framework” to judge the mourning process.

After Bryan, Monique’s mother, Rosângela Medeiros, was heard. She denied having knowledge of possible violence that her grandson suffered by Jairinho. “Henry was never assaulted, I would never let that go. He never complained of any assault, or torture.” But, at the end of the session, when asked by judge Elizabeth Machado Louro if she believed that her grandson was attacked on the day of his death, because the forensic experts pointed out internal injuries in the boy’s body, the grandmother replied that she was.

“Mighty in Bangu”

Reserve fire colonel Reinaldo Pereira, husband of a cousin of Monique’s, was the third witness to be heard. He claimed that the defendant had always been a “zealous and caring” mother.

“I always believed in her innocence. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be sitting here today,” he declared.

In her testimony, Pereira said he thought that Monique was harmed because she was defended by the same lawyer as Jairinho at the beginning of the process. He also said that he offered to fund a separate defense for Henry’s mother, but that her parents declined.

The firefighter also stated that he never met Jairinho in person, only through politics, in addition to having said that he had no knowledge that Monique was in an abusive relationship.

When asked about his knowledge of Jairinho and his father, Colonel Jairo, Pereira stated that both are “powerful” in the Bangu region, west of Rio.

The child’s former nanny, Glauciene Dantas was also called to the stand. She worked at Henry’s maternal grandparents’ house from 2018 until the boy’s death, and was responsible for taking care of him before Monique moved to Jairinho’s apartment in Barra da Tijuca, west side.

Dantas said he never witnessed any aggression against Henry at his grandparents’ house, noting that he was a “very well cared for child”. However, he declared that he had never met Jairinho or witnessed Henry with his stepfather, and could not say how the boy was treated in the former councilor’s apartment.

In all, five people were heard today. Among them, the director of the Civil Police, Antenor Lopes. The next hearing was scheduled for February 9th. The judge also decided to maintain the preventive detention of Monique and Jairinho.

*Intern of the R7, under the supervision of Bruna Oliveira