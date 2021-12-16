Henry: Judge keeps Monique and Jairinho in prison and decides to hear them on 2/9 – 12/15/2021

Judge Elizabeth Louro, from the 2nd Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, today denied freedom to Monique Medeiros, mother of Henry Borel, accused with her former partner, former councilor Dr. Jairinho, for the boy’s death. She also kept Jairinho’s prison.

The judge scheduled the next hearing for February 9, when the defendants and the child’s pediatrician will be heard. The round of testimonies by the defense witnesses, which lasted two days, ended tonight.

At the end of today’s hearing in the Henry Case, the defendant’s defense asked the judge to revoke Monique’s preventive detention — held since April.

The judge requested an opinion from the Public Ministry soon after the request. In response, Fábio Vieira, the prosecutor in the case, maintained the grounds for preventive detention.

Judge Elizabeth Louro decided to give the answer right away and justified the decision.

“Monique has been the target of hate messages on the networks and requires protection. She suffers from discrimination caused by the patriarchal nature of the society in which she lives. On the existing grounds, I maintain the arrest of both accused for the two assumptions that I consider remaining,” said the judge .

The assumptions are a guarantee of social order and a guarantee of the defendant, who for the judge may be in danger if she is released, due to threats she has been suffering on social networks.