Hi, gone! Botafogo and Rafael Carioca have an initial conversation, but the club doesn’t move forward on the financial issue

The cell phone of Durcesio Mello, president of Botafogo, has not stopped playing for the past few weeks. The contact at the time was with Rafael Carioca, midfielder of Tigres-MEX. The two exchanged messages and had an initial conversation about a possible negotiation, but nothing progressed. The financial part prevents Alvinegro from even dreaming of hiring the player.

The steering wheel is assumed to be Botafogo and already he stated that he would ‘be shaken’ if a proposal from Alvinegro arrived. The midfielder is in Brazil to spend a vacation with his family and has even made a post on social media that excited fans.

There is no type of negotiation going on, even because the Botafogo board did not have anything to offer. There is a desire for negotiations to take place on both sides, but Rafael Carioca will not simply ‘play for love’ and sign for anything.

An attractive sporting and financial project is the main point that the player charges. The first contact was very initial and didn’t bring anything forward – not even conversations involving businessmen. Alvinegro, internally, knows that it cannot allow itself to make such a transaction before Brasileirão’s share of TV rights enters the coffers.

Interest on the one hand, interest on the other, but little money and, consequently, difficulty in presenting a solid project. In practice, the conversations were important for the two to show their will, but the club did not leave square one with regard to the midfielder.

Rafael Carioca has a contract with Tigres-MEX until 2023, which would also bring the need for Botafogo to negotiate a termination fee with the Latin team to release the Brazilian. The club keeps the player “on the radar”, but in a very distant way, as reality brings different contexts.