Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for November 16, 2021 | Prediction and Stars

Marcelo Dallas The day’s horoscope shows the forecast for your sign and ascendant

ARIES

Good time to plan trips, courses, tours and new adventures. What can you do to expand your horizons? The Moon stays in Taurus for the first part of the day, be willing to cultivate peace, good humor and understanding. Good morning to activate contacts and update information too. The way opens for communications and business. Just beware of impatience. During the night, the Moon enters Gemini and confronts Mars, it is good to observe aggression to avoid conflicts.

BULL

The Moon goes off course in your sign in the afternoon: the desire is to gratify yourself, enjoy the good and deserved rest. It’s good to avoid big purchases and big decisions during this period. The most important conversations can be left for the night. The Moon enters Gemini in the late afternoon, the desire to circulate and exchange information grows. It is worth thinking about new projects, developing strategies, making a list of goals and projects. It is also worth seeking uplifting and uplifting information.

TWINS

Mercury already combines forces with Uranus, favoring innovative ideas. Try to keep an open mind, new inspirations may arise. Good time to read, study, invest in good conversations. Even more in the late afternoon onwards, when the Moon enters your sign. Take the opportunity to transmute pessimistic or defeatist thoughts and communicate freely. Soon will come the results of the analyses, improvements and efforts that it has been promoting. It’s worth putting yourself in motion to avoid anxiety.

CANCER

It’s nice to slow down and savor the pleasures of life in the afternoon, with the Moon off course in Taurus. In the late afternoon the Moon enters Gemini and the energy increases. Take the opportunity to circulate, give vent to your curiosity, update topics and exchange ideas. Furthermore, the Sun combines forces with Jupiter favoring positive thinking. You can be more tuned in and willing to look for news. Take the opportunity to invest in good conversations, walks, walks or physical activities too.

LION

Ideal period to cultivate comfort and security. The Moon follows in practical Taurus: you can allow yourself moments of tranquility. You can also see what changes and transformations you should promote for a more productive life. The Sun follows in harmony with Jupiter, count on more generosity, optimism, enthusiasm and good humor. In the late afternoon, the Moon enters Gemini. The mind becomes sharper, take the opportunity to clarify confusing issues. Also take the opportunity to develop new projects.

VIRGIN

Good time to open your mind, seek new learning, exercise words, affirmations, mantras and positive thoughts. The Moon remains in peaceful Taurus, with more warmth, everything can flow better. Mercury remains in harmony with Uranus, favoring the desire to innovate, think differently, update information and technologies. Creative activities are also therapeutic, they can help you relax and bring new inspiration. Night time is good for physical activity and movement.

LB

Prefer the company of loved ones, who offer support and security. With the Moon in Taurus, it’s worth cultivating comfort. Practical sense must prevail over impulse. Communication can be performed with more ease and lightness, especially in the late afternoon onwards, with the Moon already in Gemini. You can also perfect the look, walks, enjoy light and informal conversations. Be open and receptive to making new friends, interacting with the world through social media.

SCORPION

It’s important to slow down, let go of negative feelings and rivalries. You can rely more clearly on communication and exchanges. Understanding, loving dialogue and forgiveness are antidotes to pride and power struggles. In the late afternoon, the Moon enters Gemini, favoring good exchanges and new learning. But the Moon confronts Mars: it’s good to invest in the practice of meditation, which helps you dissolve accumulated anger and turn it into patience and acceptance.

SAGITTARIUS

Good time consciously eliminate what no longer serves in your life. So you can look to the future with more enthusiasm and freedom. Sun and Jupiter follow in harmony, promising more inspiration and excitement. Understanding and communication flow better, you can set goals and come up with new projects. But at night time the Moon confronts Mars, Be open to listen and avoid imposing anything on anyone. But be careful to avoid disputes, conflicts or demands, try to make room for yourself and others. It is always good to cultivate kindness, generosity and diplomacy.

CAPRICORN

The preference goes to everything that is already known, safe, comfortable, comfortable and pleasant, with the Moon off course in Taurus during the day. Venus goes along with Pluto in her sign: it takes flexibility and humility not to exaggerate the demonstrations of power. Good thing Mercury follows in your sign too, favoring communication, understanding and understanding. A conciliatory word and a loving gesture at this time can be very valuable.

AQUARIUM

It’s time to turn your attention inward, reflect, rest, dream, let your soul fly further. Do you already know what should be left behind in your life? Activities that bring peace and tranquility are highlighted. You can cultivate all that is good, beautiful and harmonious. It can promote enlightening conversations too. Innovative and creative ideas are favored, keep an eye out for inspiration that may arise. Communication and information exchange in general are also in evidence.

FISH

Moments of relaxation and introspection can generate good ideas. With the Moon off course in Taurus in the afternoon, it’s good to slow down to enjoy comfort, safety and well-being. Continue to prepare new projects and rethink goals for the coming year. With Mercury in Capricorn, it’s time to strategize with objectivity and realism. But without exaggerating the dose and the demonstrations of power. Disputes, manipulations and exacerbated vanity can bring harm.