Hospitals in the city of SP have queues and an increase in patients with flu-like symptoms; doctors talk about ‘set of respiratory diseases’ | São Paulo

Public and private hospitals in the city of São Paulo have registered increase in the flow of people with flu-like symptoms in recent weeks, which has caused queues and longer waiting times for assistance. In municipal emergency rooms, patients claim that the wait can reach 6 hours.

In addition to the Influenza A and B viruses, which cause the flu, circulation of other viruses may also be behind the sudden growth. of a “set of respiratory illnesses” according to doctors.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of cases of diseases caused by many different types of viruses, and also by some bacteria. It is this set of diseases that is increasing at this time of year, which is absolutely atypical, because the seasonality of these diseases it is in autumn and winter,” said the medical superintendent of the Children’s Hospital Municipal Menino Jesus, Antônio Carlos Madeira.

The emergency room at the children’s unit, located in Bela Vista, central region, had a 175% increase in care for respiratory diseases in December this year, in comparison with December 2020. There were 1,383 assistances this month, against 502 assistances in December of last year.

The situation is repeated in private units, such as the Hospital Beneficência Portuguesa, in the center of the capital. In general, 10% of visits at the site are for people with complaints of respiratory conditions. Last week, the number rose to 16%. For the hospital’s chief infectologist, João Prats, the situation is related to the circulation of a set of viruses and bacteria.

“We saw an increase in the number of visits for severe acute respiratory syndrome. This is that syndrome that involves several viruses, some bacterial conditions. So it’s a person who has fever, flu-like symptoms, and who needs oxygen,” said Prats.

This Wednesday (14), the state of SP presents strong long-term growth trend in severe cases of respiratory diseases, according to Infogripe, a Fiocruz system that monitors severe cases of respiratory diseases across the country.

In a statement, the Union of Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories of the State of São Paulo (SindHosp) confirmed that verified a greater flow of patients with flu symptoms in hospitals in recent weeks.

“SindHosp has occasionally observed a greater flow of patients with flu-like symptoms in the emergency rooms of private hospitals. However, this movement does not necessarily reflect a trend, and should still be followed up”, says the union.

Queues at public hospitals

Queue of patients at a health center in Paraisópolis, in the South Zone of São Paulo, this Monday (13)

In the public network, the increase in the flow of patients with respiratory symptoms has already caused an increase in the waiting time for care. On Tuesday night (14), residents of Cidade Tiradentes, in the East Zone of the capital, had to wait up to 6 hours to see a doctor at the Gloria Emergency Room, according to community leaders in the region.

According to the city hall, the Municipal Emergency Service (PA) Glória Rodrigues dos Santos Bonfim registered an atypical demand on Tuesday (14).

“There were 1,004 appointments yesterday, 434 with respiratory complaints. The daily average is 400”, said the municipal secretariat.

Cases of patients with flu-like symptoms increase in São Paulo

Educator Laissa Mayara Feliz was among the patients who stood in line at the emergency room.

“The doctor said that there is an outbreak of flu in the region, that people and children are getting a lot of flu,” he said.

In Paraisópolis, in the South Zone, the scenario has been taking place since last Thursday (9). According to Gilson Rodrigues, community leader and president of the G10Favelas, the local Basic Health Units (UBSs) have served an average of 600 people a day, leading to a wait of up to two hours per service.

Care in private hospitals

Several private hospitals in the capital of São Paulo confirmed an increase in the care provided to patients with respiratory symptoms.

In the São Camilo network, which served an average of 210 respiratory patients per day, the number jumped to an average of 335 daily patients in December, that is, an increase of 59% compared to November.

Hospital Santa Catarina, in Bela Vista, central region, also registered a sudden increase in cases of patients with flu symptoms since the beginning of December until today.

“In relation to confirmed cases, the HSC evolved from November to December, on average, from 0 to 5 positive cases, and, from December 9, the median rose to 17.5 daily cases”, he highlighted.

At the Albert Einstein Hospital, located in Morumbi, West Zone of the capital, there was a significant increase in positive cases for the Influenza A virus.

Ambulances leave Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, Av. Albert Einstein, Morumbi neighborhood, southwestern São Paulo on December 2, 2020.

In the first half of November, the site had no confirmed cases of this virus. But, in the second half of the month, the number jumped to 63 cases and, in the first 15 days of December, there were 1,472 cases of Influenza A in the hospital.

The increase also occurred for the Influenza B virus, which also causes flu. There were 2 cases in the first half of November, 8 cases in the second, and 70 in the first half of December.

Official monitoring data have not yet reported an increase in severe cases caused by the Influenza A and B viruses in the state of Sao Paulo. Infogripe’s coordinator, Marcelo Gomes, warns that this could be due to the delay in the results of laboratory analyses, which determine the virus behind each case, and also due to hacker attacks that affected the Ministry of Health’s systems in the last days.

As of December 6, 229 cases of people hospitalized or dead due to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) caused by the Influenza A and B viruses have been verified in the state of São Paulo, according to Infogripe. In 2020, there were 463 cases throughout the year. The survey considers patients who had a cough or sore throat and some sign of respiratory distress.

Nurse applies flu vaccine to children at the beginning of the 2021 campaign in São Paulo

Fiocruz’s flu-specific data, which disregard coronavirus cases, have not yet shown an increase in the state of São Paulo in recent weeks. However, for the researcher at Infogripe, the effect on these data should occur soon.

According to Marcelo Gomes, Infogripe coordinator, the large flow of people between the capitals of the Southeast, in addition to the low coverage of the flu vaccine, make São Paulo a “fertile ground” for the disease epidemic.

Until the beginning of December, only 55.5% of the target audience of the flu vaccination campaign had been vaccinated in São Paulo. The government’s goal was 90%.

“There is no way out: if it breaks out in Rio, it will break out in São Paulo, because there is a very large flow between the two cities. It will end up arriving, even if we do not have the data showing this arrival of the flu yet, it is inevitable”, says the Fiocruz researcher.

“Even more in a scenario where the terrain is more fertile because there is a relaxation in the use of masks, and the flu vaccine coverage is low, so the terrain is very favorable”, he added.