How are the actors in the soap opera Maria do Bairro 26 years later?

One of the most popular Mexican soap operas ever aired on SBT, the production starring

Thalía and Fernando Colunga entered Globoplay’s catalog in December 2021. The serial debuted on small screens in Mexico originally in August 1995 and ran until April 1996. After so many years, how are the actors in the soap opera Maria do Bairro doing?

Thalía – How are the actors in the soap opera Maria do Bairro

The protagonist of the series turned 50 years old in August 2021 and is married to businessman Tommy Mottola, with whom she already has a relationship that spanned more than two decades.

The famous one still works with music and in 2020 she released the song Ya Tú me Conoces, since the life of an actress is no longer for her. Thalía left acting in the 2000s, her last works were: the film Mambo Café – Serving the Mafia and the soap opera Rosalinda.

Fernando Colunga

Interpreted by Luís Fernando, the character is the romantic partner of the protagonist in the novel. In addition, he has also worked with Thalía in Maria Mercedes (1992) and Marimar (1994).

Today the actor is 55 years old, his last soap opera was Pasión y Poder, which was shown from 2015 to 2016. For those who want to kill the famous, he stars in the soap opera Amanhã é Para Semper, currently rerun by SBT in the track from 5:45 pm.

Itatí Cantoral – How are the actors in the soap opera Maria do Bairro

The great villain of the plot Soraya Montenegro, the character made the life of rival Maria do Bairro hell in many ways. The actress is 46 years old and is still active, her most recent work was the soap opera La mexicana y el guero, shown from 2020 to 2021.

In 2022, she will be in the production Pais por Acidente, the original Disney+ series.

Ana Patrícia Rojo – How are the actors in the soap opera Maria do Bairro

The actress played Penelope, another villain in the plot. Currently the famous continues acting and is 47 years old. His last work was the production SOS Me estoy enamorando (2021).

Ludwika Palette

In one of her most prominent roles, the actress played Tita, the adopted daughter of Maria and Luis Fernando. At the time, the famous woman was 18 years old, today she is 43 years old and with some recent projects on her curriculum, Guerra de Likes (2021), Mãe Só Tem Duas (2021) and Um Cuento de Circo & A Love Song ( forecast for 2022).

Osvaldo Benavides

In the plot, the young man played Nandinho, Maria’s biological son. The pair only meet again when the boy is 15 years old, which creates conflicts. The actor is 42 years old and continues to work intensely. Only in 2021 did he appear in Monarca, De Brutas Nada, La suerte de Loli and the American series The Good Doctor.

Yulianna Peniche

Soraya’s stepdaughter and Nandinho’s love interest suffers a lot at the hands of her stepmother and needs to overcome several barriers in the soap opera. Today, Yulianna is 40 years old and continues to work.

In 2021, the actress was nowhere in the small screens, but between 2019 and 2020 she acted in Esta Historia Me Suena, Sin Miedo a la Verdad and Julia vc Julia.

Mauricio Aspe

Maria do Bairro was the first soap opera in which the actor conquered a fixed role, the famous one had only made a special appearance in Agujetas de color de rosa a few years before. In the serial, he played Aldo, boyfriend of Maria and Luis Fernando’s adopted daughter.

Today the actor is 48 years old, his most recent work was the 2020 film Black Fire.

How are the actors in the soap opera Maria do Bairro – Roberto Blandón

A veteran on the small screens of Mexico, the actor played Zé Maria in the Mexican soap opera, a character who married Penelope. Today, aged 60, he is still working and has recently appeared in Quererlo todo (2020 – 2021) and Vencer el pasado (2021).

