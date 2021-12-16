How many Christmas trees can a house fit? German couple sets record and mounts 444 | Look how nice it is

A German couple set a world Christmas record: they put 444 Christmas trees indoors and decorated them with more than 10,000 colored balls and 300 strands of lights. Check out the video above.
The achievement was conferred by the judge of records of the Institute of world records in Germany, Olaf Kuchenbekcer.
The hallway of the home of Susanne and Thomas Jeromin, record holders of Christmas trees in one place: 444 — Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Nitschke
“Dear Jeromin family, the German Institute of World Record confirms the new world record of 444 decorated Christmas trees. And here is your certificate. Congratulations!”, he said as he presented the honor to Thomas and Susanne Jeromin.
Thomas and Susanne love Christmas and strive each year to add to the magic. By 2020, they had already broken the world record with 420 trees at home.
German couple also broke a record in 2020 — Photo: Publicity/REKORD-INSTITUT für DEUTSCHLAND
There are trees in every room and of all sizes and decorations: even with “Star Wars” figures.
The family’s passion became an attraction in the city of Rinteln, in northern Germany. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, they received hundreds of visitors to the house, known as “the winter wonderland”.
They decorate the house and set records for 10 years. Lights and polka dots start filling the rooms in September, so everything is ready on the first day of the Advent Calendar.
The Jeromin couple’s bedroom has been taken over by Christmas trees — Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Nitschke
With information from Deutsche Welle and Reuters.