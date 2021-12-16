How to collect R$ 500 thousand in the Treasury? And how much is it if you only have R$150/month? – 12/16/2021

Do you know how much R$100 thousand is used at the Treasury Directly? Can you reach half a million? Don’t have it all? How much would you earn if you invested R$150 every month? That’s what I’m going to show you now!

This is another article in a series called Direct Treasure Map, which will make you an expert in this type of investment. It’s 100% free, we won’t try to sell anything and all we want is to turn you into a reference for Treasury applications.

How much is R$100 thousand in Tesouro Direto?

Let’s see how much would yield R$100 thousand invested in Tesouro Direto at one time?

To facilitate this, we recorded the screen of accounts and simulated the profitability of each type of Treasury investment. It’s all recorded in the video above!

Are we going to profitability?

How much is R$100 thousand in the Treasury Selic?

The Treasury Selic 2027 application, which we use to carry out this simulation, is recommended for your emergency reserve, as in addition to being the safest investment in Brazil, it also allows for redemption whenever you want, with negligible chances of any burden on profitability.

Not to mention that Selic is going up and, with it, the return of this application!

The R$100 thousand applied on the day we performed this simulation would have become more than R$135 thousand on the maturity date of the security, after discounting all taxes and fees.

In savings, which does not charge any additional taxes or fees, you would have a little more than R$ 128 thousand. There are more than R$ 7 thousand difference!

It is important to remember that all simulations were performed on the date of recording the video at the top of this article.

Conditions can vary and that’s why we’re teaching you to do this simulation yourself, whenever you want.

How much is R$100 thousand in the Prefixed Treasury?

By investing R$100 thousand in the Prefixed Treasury 2026, on the expiration date of this investment, you will be able to withdraw almost R$143 thousand net of taxes and fees.

Savings would be only R$ 121,800.00.

There are at least BRL 11 thousand in difference.

It is worth remembering that Treasury Prefixed and Treasury IPCA investments are not recommended for your emergency reserve, since, even allowing for redemption at any time, you may suffer a loss in profitability when making an early withdrawal.

How much does R$100 thousand yield in the IPCA Treasury?

With R$100 thousand invested in the IPCA 2045 Treasury, you could redeem a little less than R$537,000 already discounted all fees and income tax, according to the conditions relevant to the day of our simulation.

All this ensuring profitability always above inflation.

In savings, the R$100 thousand would have turned into around R$288,000 in 2045.

It’s a lot of difference!

How much is R$150 per month in Tesouro Direto?

Now, if investing R$100,000 is not your reality (this is not mine either), do you think you can invest R$150 every month?

Let’s go to the simulations of how much that would yield.

How much is R$ 150 per month in the Treasury Selic?

According to the conditions of the day of our simulation, carried out in the video above (we recorded the screen so you can see how we did it), by investing BRL 150 every month in the Treasury Selic 2027, you would have contributed a total of BRL 9,750, which would have become R$11,385 net of taxes and fees.

In savings, it would be only R$ 11,021.

How much is R$150 per month in the Prefixed Treasury?

When planning to invest R$150 in the 2026 Prefixed Treasury every month, their contributions would have added up to R$7,650, given the conditions of our simulation, which would have turned into R$9,184, far above the R$8,421 of savings.

How much is R$150 per month in the IPCA Treasury?

Investing this money every month in the Treasury IPCA 2045, you would have contributed BRL 42,450 until the maturity of the security, but could withdraw BRL 107,463 after discounts for taxes and fees, indisputably above savings, which would allow you to withdraw only BRL 74,961 on the same date.

Is Tesouro Direto riskier than savings?

Did you know that even with excellent returns, Tesouro Direto is considered the safest investment in Brazil? Safer than savings!

So, no need to be afraid!

If there’s still any doubt, check out the full analysis we’ve done comparing savings to Treasury bonds in the following video.

