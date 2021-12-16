Hulk ends year with title goal and arrogance gesture

Best player of the season in national football, the main name of Atlético-MG in winning the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil, summoned by coach Tite to the Seleção, Hulk had everything to close the year with a flourish. But it slipped in the “extension”.

In this Wednesday’s match (15), in which Galo consolidated the title of the Copa do Brasil by defeating Athletico-PR away from home by 2-1, the forward fell out with defender Pedro Henrique, because of the strong marking that was targeted. In one of the discussions between the two, it was possible to make a lip reading of what he said to the opponent. “Played where?”







Hulk despised the curriculum of defender Pedro Henrique, from Athletico-PR Photo: GILSON JUNIO/W9 PRESS/GAZETAPRESS

Hulk, 35 years old, born in Campina Grande, Paraíba, began his professional career at Vitória-BA. He gained notoriety in Porto and Zenit, in Russia, where he suffered manifestations of racism by extremist fans of the club. He was in the squad as a starter at the 2014 World Cup and ended up being criticized for his performance in the six matches he was on the field, including Germany’s 7-1 rout in the semifinals.

None of this data from his resume was important when measuring the words addressed to Pedro Henrique, a 26-year-old defender, trained by Corinthians and who also played for Bragantino before moving on to Atlhetico-PR.