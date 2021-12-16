Hurricane Liziane at the Farm Party

Contrary to what we imagined, the party at A Fazenda 13 was not limited to the melancholy atmosphere created by the outcome of the marital situations of MC Gui, Dynho, Sthe and Aline. What could be seen was an almost desperate attempt to score the goal and, as netizens say, “name it” in rural reality. In the 45th of the second half, Liziane tried to do everything she hadn’t done in 3 months to nail an iconic moment in Itapecerica da Serra and the other participants followed.

Everything happened so fast. In a few seconds, without a fight being necessary, Liziane Gutierrez approached Erasmo Viana and threw her drink glass at him. When she left the former pawn, she heard complaints from Tati Quebra Barraco, who limited himself to “hey, Lizi”. Lary Bottino, however, retaliated and said: “you’re crazy, for*a”, while tossing his drink at the peoa.

At the same moment, Gutierrez turned and, according to what the participants said, pushed Bottino, who lost his balance and fell onto a table at the party. This excerpt in particular has reverberated even more on the networks, especially with people reproducing the moment.

The fact is that curiosity was too great for everyone to see the scene that was so talked about on Wednesday (12/15). Some people even laughed at the moment while others commented on how Liziane caused so much bullshit in a few seconds.

