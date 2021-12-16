Ibovespa and New York Stock Exchanges react with volatility to the Federal Reserve’s statement

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

With the end of the meeting of the Open Market Committee of the Central Bank of the USA (Fomc, its acronym in English), the Ibovespa started to operate with ease in positive territory, but the movement was short-lived. In a session of strong volatility, the index returned to operations below 107,000 points.

Fabrizio Velloni, chief economist at Frente Corretora, explained that the positive reaction, at first, was due to the Fed’s statement in line with market expectations.

“The market ended up reacting well because it came out as expected, removing the pre-meeting anxiety. I think it would be a surprise if the Fed signals an advance in raising interest rates or finalizes the repurchase of the bonds once and for all,” said Velloni.

XP analysts, however, say the statement was more “hawkish than expected”.

The Federal Reserve did not change the interest rate, which was expected. The monetary authority has said it will keep interest rates at 0.25% until job creation actually improves. However, he stated that he will accelerate the withdrawal of stimuli and reduce purchases of government bonds by US$ 30 billion per month

Since the pandemic began, the American BC has been buying billions of dollars in government bonds monthly to inject liquidity into the economy. The pace of purchases had already slowed down last November and can be reduced even faster. This perception comes from the fact that the Fed is now dealing with the highest levels of inflation in the US in 39 years.

At 4:39 pm (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded up 0.13% to 106,899 points. The Ibovespa futures for December 2021 rose 0.3% to 106,865 points.

The commercial dollar operated at a high of 0.56%, at R$ 5.725 in purchases and R$ 5.726 in sales. Dollar futures for January 2022 rose 0.67% to R$5.740.

In the futures interest market, the curve rises again: the DI for January 2023 advances six basis points, to 11.55%; DI for January 2025 was up eight basis points, at 10.54%; and the DI for January 2027 rises two basis points to 10.39%.

Live – Real Time Scholarship

New York stock exchanges, which operated at a low for the third consecutive session, returned to positive territory after the Fed’s announcement, but with considerable volatility.

The Dow Jones rises 0.40%; the S&P 500 advances 0.50%; and Nasdaq operates up 0.34%.

