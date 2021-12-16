Ibovespa rises with the Fed and PEC of the Precatório; Minerva (BEEF3) fires

THE Ibovespa closed this Wednesday (15) up 0.63%, to 107,431.18 points. The day’s volatility is due to investors’ indecision about news regarding the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed).

With today’s high, the Ibovespa almost zeroed in the week and retreated 0.30%. In the year, it advances 5.41%.

The index fluctuated, at first, between small highs and lows. Following the Fed’s announcement, the Ibovespa reached its high for the day, at 107,603 points (+0.79%), but soon lost its gains. Near the end of the trading session, Wall Street perked up and took the stock exchange with him.

The domestic scene was set aside during the day, with the exception of the PEC of Precatório, approved in the second round of the Chamber of Deputies, by 332 votes to 142. The next step will be to analyze the highlights that change the content of the text approved by the Senate, but the top of the deputies acts to prevent further changes.

Other national highlights were the Activity Index (IBC-Br) measured by the central bank, which showed the fourth consecutive drop, of 0.40% (in line with expectations). In addition, the president of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre, promised to guide the tax reform after the recess, in February.

Federal Reserve: Details on Monetary Policy

The Fed confirmed today that it will accelerate the reduction of monetary stimulus (tapering) from US$ 20 billion to US$ 30 billion per month and raised the projection for interest rates in the next 3 years.

As for the beginning of the 2022 interest rate hike, the Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, said he does not expect to have to raise interest rates before the current deadline for closing the tapering in March. However, he stressed that there is still no definitive end to the period between the monetary injection and the rise in interest rates. The objective, according to him, is to raise rates before reaching full employment.

In addition, he indicated that the frequency of interest rate hikes (expected by Fed officials to rise 3 in 2022) could change if the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) weaken.

Following the conclusion of the Fed meeting, monetary authority chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference that he needed to assess the effects of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 on the US economy, as “its effects on inflation are not clear and demand”. Powell noted that Fed officials are “comfortable to deal with Ômicron, without the quantitative easing program”, which could be ended by the US central bank in March.

The Federal Reserve chairman also highlighted that it will be observed whether the rise in wages exceeds the total factor productivity of the economy, which he says has not yet occurred.

“The United States is in this position of having a growing economy and enabling you to raise interest rates, unlike other strong regions, such as Europe”, explains Gustavo Cruz, economist and strategist at RB Investimentos.

“The Fed’s message is: I will reduce my liquidity and the whole world will have to adjust this in 2022. And at the same time I will raise interest rates”, points out Rodrigo Franchini, a partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos, adding: “The Fed created (with the stimulus program) a flow of liquidity that went to the American and emerging stock exchanges. When there is a reduction in this program, then we will not have another US$ 1.5 trillion in liquidity in the market next year. I will have a stronger dollar and less money running in the economy, less risky money”.

Minerva (BEEF3) leads the Ibovespa today

European stocks mostly closed higher on Wednesday, with investors wary of the Fed’s stance. In addition, traders reacted to negative information that UK consumer inflation accelerated 5.1% yoy in November.

Shares by retailers, such as Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), rebounded and advanced strongly after the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged for now.

China announced this Wednesday (15) that it will resume importing beef Brazilian beef. Second, the General Administration of Customs of China (Gacc, the acronym in English) imports of boneless beef products less than 30 months from Brazil will resume today.

After the news, the actions of the Minerva (BEEF3) led the Ibovespa gains since the morning, up 7.80%, until the end of the session, up 11%. In a statement to the market, the company said that the resumption of slaughter operations and beef production dedicated to the Chinese market has “immediate start”.

THE dollar closed the trading session at a high of 0.35%, quoted at R$ 5.6937, a number close to the maximum of the day (R$ 5.6981). At the very least, the currency hit R$5.6190.

THE Petroleum closed higher, after having reversed its signal on the improvement in risk sentiment after the Fed’s announcement. For the rest of the session, the energy commodity operated under pressure, with the news involving the Ômicron variant and eyeing data that indicated a slowdown in the China’s economy.

Brent’s barrel for January rose 0.24% to $73.88. The barrel of WTI for January closed with a high of 0.20%, to US$ 70.87.

THE gold with delivery scheduled for February, retreated 0.44%, to US$ 1,764.50 per troy ounce.

See Ibovespa’s biggest hikes

Companies in the meatpacking sector were the main highlights among the highs on the Ibovespa.

biggest casualties

Cade approves purchase of Unidas (LCAM3) by Localiza (RENT3) with close vote

Eletrobras (ELET3) drops 12% with interruption of privatization analysis at TCU

Eneva (ENEV3) incorporates Focus (POWE3) for R$ 960 million

Cade approves purchase of Unidas (LCAM3) by Localiza (RENT3) with close vote

The Court of Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved this Wednesday (15) the union between the finds (RENT3) and the united (LCAM3), and included in the decision “remedies” to reduce the market share of the new company to less than 50%. The vote was tight: 3 to 2. Unidas was bought by Localiza and approval was restricted.

The merger of the two largest companies in the vehicle rental and fleet management sector in the country was approved with reservations. It is necessary to comply with restriction clauses that include “significant” sale of assets in the leasing area, according to the reporter, Lenise Prado. As the counselor, the signed agreement is confidential and the terms were not disclosed during the reading of her vote.

In September of this year, the General Superintendence recommended the approval of Unidas incorporation by Localiza through “remedies”. The autarchy is also evaluating the business combination between the two companies.

THE merger proposal was announced on September 22, 2020 and depended on Cade’s final decision. “After studies and consultations with the market, the Superintendence found that, among the segments affected by the merger, those related to the sale of used vehicles and Fleet Management and Outsourcing (GTF) do not present major concerns from a competitive point of view”, says Cade.

Localiza and Unidas released a joint relevant fact, informing about the approval by Cade with “structural and behavioral restrictions, under the terms of the Agreement on Concentration Control – ‘ACC’”. According to the notes, the closing of the deal is still subject to other conditions, such as the approval by the buyer of the package of assets to be divested under the terms of the ACC.

Eletrobras (ELET3) drops 12% with interruption of privatization analysis at TCU

The actions of Eletrobras (ELET3) have already fallen by more than 12% and operate at a low of 9% this Wednesday morning (15) after the interruption of the analysis of the privatization process by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

The interruption of the process of privatization of Eletrobras it took place after a request for inspection by minister Vital do Rêgo, and it displeased the market.

The minister stated that the obligations imposed on the ‘new Eletrobras’ have an impact on tariffs for electricity. In other words, the decision could very likely compromise the electricity sales schedule for the first half of next year.

“Last night, I made Cedraz want to ask for a view of this process. If Minister Cedraz reads the report, I will present reasons for my request for regimental inspections”, said Vital do Rêgo.

As a result, the analysis of the article will only be resumed next year, after being reviewed by Vital’s team.

Minister Aroldo Cedraz stated that he is not opposed to “this type of measure”, but that it is necessary to have “respect for the maturity of the privatization process”.

Eneva (ENEV3) incorporates Focus (POWE3) for R$ 960 million

THE eneva (ENEV3) is going to incorporate Focus Energia (POWE3), a company that operates in the segments of commercialization and renewable energy generation, through a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The deal is worth BRL 960 million and involves the private subscription of Focus debentures. After the news, Eneva’s shares soared 4.37%, traded at R$15.05.

According to the relevant fact, as a result of the transaction, the Focus will be extinguished, with the consequent migration of the company’s shareholder base to Eneva. In turn, Eneva will remain a publicly-held company and will become the owner of Focus’ equity. The operation must be implemented by April 14, 2022, extendable for an additional 3 months.

The payment will be R$715 million in cash and R$244.9 million in exchange for shares, based on the closing date of Tuesday (14), totaling R$960 million.

According to the document, the exchange will be 0.189616054 new Eneva’s shares for each action of the Focus shareholders, totaling 17 million new common shares issued.

Ibovespa today: +0.63%

IFIX today: +0.28%

IBRX today: +0.57%

SMLL today: +1.19%

IDIV today: +0.42%

Last Tuesday (14), the Ibovespa closed the day down 0.58%, 106,759.92 points, the second consecutive low of the week.

