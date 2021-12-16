Ibovespa signs down in volatile session awaiting Fed decision By Reuters







SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index had fallen on Wednesday, with investors awaiting the monetary policy decision of the (Fed) in the US.

At 12:42, the fell 0.36% to 106,380.75 points. The financial volume was 10.8 billion reais.

The expectation is that the North American central bank will signal acceleration in the withdrawal of stimulus with the purchase of assets, anticipation of the start of interest rate hikes. A Reuters poll of economists suggests a first rise in the third quarter of 2022.

The statement with the decision will be released at 4 pm (GMT) and the president of the Fed, , speaks half an hour later. The major stock indexes in the US also fell ahead of the announcement.

The session, which could already be volatile because of the Fed, is also for expiring options on Ibovespa contracts.

The corporate news moved stocks of relevant weight in the index, such as meatpackers, which rose in the wake of the Brazilian import release by China, and Eletrobras (SA:), which fell after another setback in the privatization process.

(By Andre Romani)