Ibovespa signs down in volatile session awaiting Fed decision By Reuters

Yadunandan Singh 30 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Ibovespa signs down in volatile session awaiting Fed decision By Reuters 0 Views



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index had fallen on Wednesday, with investors awaiting the monetary policy decision of the (Fed) in the US.

At 12:42, the fell 0.36% to 106,380.75 points. The financial volume was 10.8 billion reais.

The expectation is that the North American central bank will signal acceleration in the withdrawal of stimulus with the purchase of assets, anticipation of the start of interest rate hikes. A Reuters poll of economists suggests a first rise in the third quarter of 2022.

The statement with the decision will be released at 4 pm (GMT) and the president of the Fed, , speaks half an hour later. The major stock indexes in the US also fell ahead of the announcement.

The session, which could already be volatile because of the Fed, is also for expiring options on Ibovespa contracts.

The corporate news moved stocks of relevant weight in the index, such as meatpackers, which rose in the wake of the Brazilian import release by China, and Eletrobras (SA:), which fell after another setback in the privatization process.

(By Andre Romani)

Risk Statement: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the current market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Syn (SYNE3) jumps up to 14% after surprising with dividends of BRL 1.25 billion, almost BRL 8.19 per share

The share of Syn Prop Tech (SYNE3), ex-Cyrela Commercial Properties (CCP), reached 14.02%, to R$ …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved