“If necessary, I will call the CNJ”, says Ciro Gomes after the PF operation

In an interview with CNN this Wednesday (15), the former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes (PDT) spoke about the Federal Police’s operation against him and his brother, Cid Gomes (PDT-CE). This morning, the police carried out a search and seizure warrant in their homes, in an action that investigates alleged fraud and payments of bribes to political agents and public servants during the bidding process for the works of Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza, between 2010 and 2013.

Ciro Gomes, who is currently a pre-candidate for President of the Republic in 2022 by the PDT, stated that he considers the operation “an aberration”, since the precautionary measure (search and seizure) should not be implemented 10 years after the alleged occurrence.

According to Ciro, the winning statement presented in 2017 – made by a director of the company that won the tender – does not mention “at any time” that he would have received or asked for any kind of bribe or advantage.

“What is the sense of searching and apprehending a public figure, candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, for facts that would have occurred in 2012? Nobody does search and seizure in this condition, therefore, the aberration that happened is very flagrant, but I will react with all my strength against those who produced this factoid”, he said.

THE CNN, Ciro Gomes stated that he intends to file a representation in the National Council of Justice (CNJ) if the “error” is not repaired.

“I determined that they [advogados] make a petition to the federal judge of Ceará, so that he, realizing that he has made a mistake – which was induced by the chief of the Federal Police – if he goes back, he will be doing justice, if he does not go back, I will also go against him represent in the National Council of Justice”, he affirmed.

Ciro said that he also intends to represent against the Federal Police chief, who, according to him, “changes all the facts, makes an absolutely arbitrary and slanderous report”.

I am not cited by any whistleblower, who would not have any hidden evidence, 12 years later, that would justify the precautionary measure, and as I am a public man, the damage to my image, means 40 years of public life”, he added.

Operation Colosseum

The Federal Police is investigating a possible payment of BRL 11 million in bribes, with fraudulent invoices issued by ghost companies.

During the search and seizure process, materials were collected for analysis and an assessment of the financial flow of suspects is being carried out, the PF said.

In total, 14 search and seizure warrants are being fulfilled. In the state of Ceará, in addition to the capital, the operation, called Colosseum, reaches the cities of Meruoca and Juazeiro do Norte, and also extends to São Paulo (SP), Belo Horizonte (MG) and São Luís (MA).

Investigations began in 2017. According to the PF, there is a possibility that a company may have won the Arena Castelão’s bidding process with the condition of paying bribes to public officials.

Lula x Alckmin

The former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin announced this Wednesday (15) his departure from the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) after more than 33 years in the acronym. The former governor has not said whether he will join a new party.

However, a possible slate for the Presidency of the Republic of Alckmin has been discussed in recent days with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“He still hasn’t said what he’s going to do, I see a deep contradiction, which I’ve already told him. Lula can only gain by making Alckmin turn Lula after years of antagonism, they made the Brazilian people believe for almost 30 years that there were only two sides. They come together now can be seen, despite having respect, I see a serious contradiction,” Ciro told CNN.

Sergio Moro

This Tuesday (14), the IPEC survey for the 2022 presidential elections showed Ciro Gomes and Sergio Moro with 5% and 6% of intention to vote, respectively. Lula and Bolsonaro led the survey with 48% and 21%.

For Ciro, the scenario doesn’t scare him, as the research “is a portrait of a moment”, and says he sees the results with “tranquility”. However, he criticized Sergio Moro’s presence in the 2022 presidential election race.

“What I consider the presence of Sergio Moro is an aberration. How does he enter the electoral process as a candidate for the presidency? He is not a candidate for mayor of Curitiba or for mayor of Ponta Grossa, he is a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Brazil”, he said.

“A country of 210 million inhabitants, with 14 million unemployed, with 41 out of every 100 people pushed into informality, with a devaluing currency, inflation, millions of students missing the year. Where does Sergio Moro with zero experience come from?”, he added.