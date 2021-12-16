IMF confirms that it will close its office in Brazil in 2022 amidst criticism from Guedes

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced this Thursday (16) that it will close its office in Brasília. The activities will be closed until June 30, 2022, when the term of its current representative in the country expires.

“We hope that the high quality of the Fund’s staff involvement with Brazilian authorities will continue, as we work closely to support Brazil in strengthening its economic policy and institutional configurations,” said the IMF in a note sent to the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

The decision to close the office in the country was announced a day after Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, declared that the government asked the international body to dispense with its mission in Brazil.

“We are waiving the IMF mission… We told them to make a forecast elsewhere”, declared Guedes, on Wednesday (15), during a meeting with businessmen at Fiesp.

Guedes recalled the fund’s forecasts of a retraction of close to 10% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) last year, the first in the pandemic. In the end, the drop was 3.9%.

After repeating that Brazil “surprised the world” by falling less than half of what was expected, the “disgrace” is now being predicted for next year. “They will make mistakes again,” said the minister.

Created in 1945, the IMF is one of the main financial bodies in the world and today has 190 member countries, including Brazil.

