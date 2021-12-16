In the UK, Boris Johnson faces his government’s worst crisis

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered the worst crisis of his tenure on Tuesday night, after weeks of scandal culminated in a mass rebellion by many of his own conservative lawmakers.

While the government won a string of votes on new measures against the coronavirus, it did so with the indignity of relying on opposition votes. A total of 99 Conservative members of parliament defied Johnson, destroying his 79-seat majority and leaving him exposed.

The question at Westminster now is: how bad is it for Johnson?

In a word: a lot. The past two weeks have been dominated by reports that he and his team held social gatherings in Downing Street in the winter of 2020 while the rest of the country was in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and such gatherings were illegal.

Johnson insisted that he believes no rules have been broken and has asked one of his top officials to investigate the alleged parties.

And on Wednesday (15) came the image of a Christmas party held at the Conservative Party headquarters on December 14 of last year.

The photo, taken and published by The Mirror, shows 24 people at an event for London’s conservative candidate for mayor, Shaun Bailey.

Conservatives did not respond to requests from the CNN to comment on the newly discovered photograph, but the Conservative Party had already backed away from the event and Bailey.

The issue of the Christmas meetings came shortly after a scandal in which Johnson whipped his lawmakers into overturning the 30-day suspension of a conservative colleague who violated lobbying rules.

Owen Patterson sent several emails to government officials on behalf of two companies that paid him a salary of £100,000 (equivalent to £752,000) as a consultant. He initially denied any wrongdoing but eventually resigned from the UK parliament.

In addition to these cases, other scandals have surfaced, such as when the prime minister paid for the renovation of his apartment and who paid for the luxury vacation he took.

The mounting scandals and cross-party woes are a gift to Johnson’s critics — and the reports are starting to snag the public, opinion polls suggest. Every week, the opposition leader can question the prime minister in parliament, and on Wednesday, Labor leader Keir Starmer didn’t hesitate, asking Johnson about the previous night’s rebellion.

“If more votes are needed to save lives,” the Labor Party would follow Starmer’s lead and help pass essential measures if its own parliamentarians did not support it. Starmer asked, “Does the prime minister understand why his own parliamentarians don’t trust him?” Johnson declined to answer this specific question.

Starmer asked why people should follow rules that seem to be ignored by many in Downing Street. Johnson was visibly irritated by this line of investigation.

All of this has seriously damaged Johnson’s reputation, if personal approval ratings or polls are any basis. A poll shows conservatives four points behind the opposition Labor Party, while 65 percent of people disapprove of their leadership.

However, Boris Johnson is probably not at any immediate risk of losing his job. To remove Johnson from office, 15% of his lawmakers would need to send letters to the chairman of a group of conservative bench lawmakers, known as the 1922 Committee, asking for a vote of confidence in his leadership.

The number of letters sent is always kept confidential, but is not considered anywhere near this limit. Even if it were achieved, Johnson is unlikely to lose the vote. This, in turn, would make him immune to another 12-month leadership challenge. It would not be in the interests of those seeking to unseat Johnson to show their hand by voting against him only to lose.

And there’s an argument that keeping you in charge, sufficiently damaged, might be the best way forward for now — no one wants to clean up your mess.

But none of this means that Johnson is completely safe. There is a theory that political leadership ends not with a single shot, but with a thousand cuts.

He took office with a reputation for not being entirely trustworthy. The circumstances in which he won the 2019 election were extremely unusual (Brexit was at an impasse and then opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn was historically unpopular with voters).

The danger for Johnson is that many voters believe that if someone can lie about something, for example the details of how Brexit works, it is a short step to believing they will lie about anything.

And, unfortunately for Johnson, it is possible that he has passed the point of no return and that these scandals will follow him to the end of his leadership. The question is when will this happen.



(Text translated, read original in English here)