Inaugurated, Leila wants Palmeiras “accessible” and says her management will be the best in history

This Wednesday, Leila Pereira was sworn in as president of the palm trees. The ceremony was brief, lasting just over 15 minutes. The representative was alongside Maurício Galiotte and Seraphim Del Grande, president of the Deliberative Council.

In his last speech in the role he held for five years, Galiotte returned to talk about achievement by the job done, wishing a winning trajectory for his successor.

“It’s a special moment at Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras. It’s a cycle that ends, and I would like to share with you my joy, my satisfaction and my gratitude to all those who participated in this winning cycle. I close accomplished and always thanking each one for everything . The greatest pride in my life, alongside my family, was being able to represent Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras,” said Galiotte.

“Leila, I hope that you can achieve all your goals, that you are a winner. That Palmeiras continue to strengthen this wonderful brand, that it continues to win with a stronger and bigger team. Palmeiras is in good hands, we are rooting for you achieve all goals,” he added.

Afterwards, Leila signed the term of investiture and spoke for a few minutes. The new president of Verdão was moved and commented on some of her goals and showed ambition when planning her term.

“I have no doubt that today is the most important day of my life. Today, the first female president of a 107-year-old club is being sworn in. A woman by the name of Leila Pereira is being sworn in. This is very representative, no only for women. This proves that Palmeiras belongs to everyone. I feel very happy, because I think I represent our millions of fans. Palmeiras is much bigger than what is inside the walls, and it is for these fans that the Leila Pereira will work. I want an affordable Palmeiras, so that any fan can join this spectacle that is our arena, so that any fan can buy the Palmeiras shirt,” said Leila.

“I apologize to Maurício, but I am sure that our administration will be the best in the history of Palmeiras. We need to evolve more and more, don’t we?”, said the president, eliciting laughter from those present and adding: “I know that it’s hard to overcome this president, but together we will. We will be more and more victorious and giants.”

Leila will lead Palmeiras until the end of 2024. The president ran with a single slate in the election, having only to go through all the bureaucratic rites provided for in the club’s statute.

