Incredible: Hulk repeats the feat of Gabigol in an overwhelming year by Atlético-MG – 12/16/2021

An incredible season. There is no better word to describe the 2021 of the Hulk. The striker who arrived at Atlético-MG under the suspicion of part of the press, due to his age, his high salary and his long period abroad, ends the year as the best player in Brazilian football. Minas Gerais, Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions, the 35-year-old forward repeated something that only Gabigol managed to achieve: being the top scorer in the country’s two main tournaments.

Hulk played 68 of Atlético’s 75 games this season. And it didn’t disappoint. There were 36 goals in the year, Brazil’s top scorer in 2021. There were 19 goals in the Brasileirão and another eight in the Copa do Brasil. Until then, the double artillery was an exclusive Gabigol brand. In 2018, still at Santos, the current shirt 9 of Flamengo scored 18 times in the Brasileirão and four times in the Copa do Brasil.

“I’m very happy, because Gabigol is a great player, who scores a lot of goals. It’s not easy to be the top scorer in both competitions in the country. I’m very happy, because a bi-championship so dreamed after 50 years and at the end of the closes the season with this Triple Crown,” said Hulk in an interview with Globo.

Still on the lawn at the Arena da Baixada, the No. 7 shirt for Galo spoke about what was fundamental for such a successful season for Atlético.

“I have emphasized since the beginning of the year that the main thing was our humility. Winning each game, but celebrating only at the end. It is not easy to play playing here [na Arena da Baixada]. We got a good score in the first game and today we kept calm,” added Hulk.