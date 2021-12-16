Inflatable castle accident kills 5 children at school closing party

One A school’s end-of-school year celebration party ended in tragedy in Australia, this Thursday (16). According to information from the local press, the suspicion is that a gust of wind lifted the structure and threw the children to the ground. THE scene shocked the police and the rescue team, some were caught crying in front of the bodies.

THE accident happened at Hillcrest School in Devonport, on the island of Tasmania.

Tragedy with inflatable castle at school

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, for the second year in a row, the college organized a celebration with students in the school’s own structure to celebrate the end of the year. Few parents were able to follow the event because of the restrictive measures.

On site, the organizers provided inflatable toys, balls that students could get inside, water games and several slides. However, early in the morning, a tragedy interrupted the party called “Big Day”.

an rgust of wind made a bouncy castle come out of the ground and reach approximately 10 meters in height. In the toy were elementary school children, who were violently thrown to the ground.

The rescuers were called and found four deaths on the spot. A child was rescued in serious condition, but he also died. Another four students were referred for medical care.

Image in honor of the victims of the tragedy (Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks)

At the scene of the accident, many parents were in shock and emotion. The victims’ identities were not revealed.