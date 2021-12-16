Inflation report, BCs abroad and what else you need to know to invest well this Thursday

After signaling last week that it will be stricter with inflation, the Central Bank (BC) will detail today its scenario for prices and for economic growth.

The last time it presented these data, in September, the BC expected an increase of 4.7% in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year and 2.1% in 2022. The expectation is that the two numbers are revised to low, in particular the estimate for next year, to be more in line with market forecasts – 4.65% and 0.50%, respectively.

In the case of inflation, the expected movement is the opposite. In September, the BC predicted that the rise in prices this year would be less than 10% and next year it would be close to the center of the 3.5% target. The current situation is quite different – ​​in the 12 months ending in November, inflation reached 10.74%, and for 2022 the market expects the rate to exceed the target ceiling.

The most likely is that the BC will repeat the projections released last week, when it announced the monetary policy decision – inflation of 10.2% for 2021, 4.7% for 2022 and 3.2% for 2023. This is based on the premise that the basic interest rate (Selic) will reach a ceiling of 11.75% next year, but will end 2022 at 11.25%, dropping to 8.00% at the end of 2023.

The most important thing for the market will be to understand whether the BC expects these levels of inflation even with a more intense economic slowdown. If this is the case, it is more likely that the institution will be more insensitive to low levels of activity while increasing the Selic.

This reduces the chances of interest rates rising less in the coming months, or falling faster from May onwards, when a reduction in energy prices and a more intense deceleration in inflation are expected.

Other highlights

Yesterday, the Chamber of Deputies approved the remaining parts of the PEC dos Precatório and the expectation is that they are enacted today. With this, the government will have guaranteed around R$110 billion in additional space for public spending without breaking the revised spending cap rule in 2022.

The definition of this value was important for the market because it brings clarity about the degree of deviation that will occur in the fiscal adjustment effort next year. The news is expected to contribute to the rise in stock prices and the fall in the dollar and interest rates.

Abroad, preliminary readings of purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs) on activity in the industrial and service sectors of several countries will be released in the morning. In addition, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB) announce their monetary policy decision at 9:00 am and 9:45 am.

In the case of the Bank of England, the expectation is that the institution will end its asset purchase program and some specialists point to the possibility of an increase in interest rates at today’s meeting. The aim of these measures is to contain inflation, which is high in the UK, as well as in several other countries.

For the ECB, forecasts are that there will be expansion in one of the stimulus programs currently in operation and confirmation that another of these initiatives – the PEPP, introduced to contain the negative effects of the pandemic on the financial system – will end in March. In this case, there is no interest hike scheduled for today’s meeting.