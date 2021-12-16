Intel Core i3-12100F and i5-12400F coming soon without efficient cores

CPUs are part of the 65w lineup

The next batch of processors Intel Core Alder Lake is expected to January, with announcement at CES 2022. Meanwhile, only unlocked CPUs are available, apart from the Z690 motherboards. Not all SKUs will come with the hybrid architecture involving large (performance) and small (efficient) cores. THE i3-12100F and i5-12400F are two of them.

The Videocardz website had access to marketing materials and they reveal three CPUs without integrated graphics: i7-12700F, i5-12400F and i3-12100F. While the first will come with the hybrid architecture, as well as the i9-12900K, i7-12700K and i5-12600K that are already on the market, the other two, in addition to several other SKUs, only come with Golden Cove cores.

According to the marketing material, the i3-12100F will have 4 cores and 8 threads and it must have a boost clock of up to 4.3 GHz. In terms of numbers, this entry-level Core i3 Alder Lake has a similar configuration to the i7-7700K, for example, released nearly five years ago and was the very best in the mainstream segment by Intel.

The Core i5-12400F will operate until 4.4 GHz boosted and will be equipped with 6 cores and 12 threads, all cores being performance. As for the Intel Core i7-12700F, the SKU will have pretty much the same configuration as the i7-12700K that arrived first. There will be 12 cores (8P+4E) and 20 threads, 16 of them on performance cores 4 on efficient cores. The biggest difference between both SKUs is the frequency of 4.9 GHz in the “F” version versus the 5.0 GHz of unlocked CPU. This will also reflect on consumption.



– Continues after advertising –

These CPUs are part of the lineup up to 65W, so there’s a chance that each of them will come together from the new stock cooler we’ve shown here. The three processors released so far are equipped with integrated Intel UHD770 graphics. As many people already know, these CPUs shown here are from the F line, so they don’t have an iGPU.

The ironic thing is that if these processors were the first to arrive, the incompatibility with games that use Denuvo would not exist, as this was because the software recognized the CPU as two different systems, due to the hybrid architecture. But Intel is almost done with this issue, missing only Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Fernbus Simulator to leave the incompatibility list.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VideoCardz