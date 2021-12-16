Inter forwards Diego Aguirre’s departure from team command for 2022

Inter and Diego Aguirre agreed to break the contract the coach had with the club until December 2022. The departure was already expected and depended on an agreement between the parties, which happened today (15), as reported by the UOL Sport. Later, the club made the departure official in an official note.

Also according to the report, the coach understood the club’s moment and gave up some situations. As much as he wanted a pre-season and the casting process, something he didn’t have as he took over the team midway through the 2021 season, he recognized that the drop in performance ended up weighing on the final stretch of the Brazilian Nationals.

Colorado, as soon as they make the departure official, will leave to look for a replacement. The strongest names at the moment are Sebastián Beccacece, Roger Machado and Eduardo Dominguez.

Aguirre arrived to replace Miguel Ángel Ramírez and with the objective of taking Colorado to the next Libertadores. Although it came close during a good part of Brasileirão, it ended up not reaching this goal.

The coach was still among those listed to take over the Uruguay team, which did not happen. The chosen one was Diego Alonso.

Check out Inter’s official note:

Sport Club Internacional and coach Diego Aguirre jointly decided to terminate the employment contract. In his second stint in office, the Uruguayan worked in 35 matches during the second half of 2021. Coach Juan Verzeri and physical trainer Fernando Piñatares also leave the Club. The Club thanks you for your professionalism and wishes you luck and success in the continuation of your careers.