Intermedica and Hapvida shoot this morning; Ibovespa is on the rise By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The trade rose 1.31% to 108,839 at 10:41 am, with Notre Dame Intermédica (SA:), Hapvida (SA:) and Americanas (SA:) leading the index’s gains. At the other end, Minerva (SA:), Cemig (SA:) and Energisa (SA:) are the negative highlights of this morning.

See the main corporate news of the day.

Hapvida and Notre Dame Intermédica – . The approval decision will become final within 15 calendar days from its publication, with no third party appeal or summons by Cade’s Court. Hapvida’s assets soar 7.48%, while Intermédica’s gain 8.58%, at R$ 69.49.

Eletrobras (SA:) – After postponing the conclusion of the analysis of the Eletrobras privatization process, the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) allowed the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) to proceed with the studies and steps necessary for the operation. The decision can avoid delays in the privatization schedule, but it conditions the carrying out of concrete measures, such as the signing of new contracts for the company’s hydroelectric plants, to the approval of the supervisory body. The shares fall 0.94%, to R$ 33.63.

Petrobras (SA:) – (SA:), in a process to be conducted through a secondary public offering (“follow-on”) jointly with Novonor and NSP Investimentos

In addition, according to fuel distributors in Bahia, the 3% drop in gasoline, announced on Tuesday, 14, by Petrobras, will not be applied at the Mataripe Refinery, ex-Rlam. This is the first time that a refinery does not follow the readjustment announced by the state-owned company, which is a reflection of the privatization process of the refining segment. The shares rise 1.60%, to R$29.77.

Uber (SA:) (NYSE:) – The BDRs advance 1.30%, at R$ 54.55.

B3 (SA:) – B3 received a fine of BRL 500 million imposed by the Federal Revenue concerning Income Tax due on capital gain determined by foreign shareholders of Cetip, acquired in 2017. In a statement, B3 reaffirmed the position of its external tax advisors, ” that there is no taxable capital gain in share merger transactions and will present an objection to the aforementioned tax assessment notice within the regulatory period”. Assets soar by 3.15%, at R$ 12.44.

Camil (SA:) – Camil will reach a 97.71% interest in Bom Dia, through the payment of R$62 million in capital increase of that company; and will reach a 90.33% interest in Agro Coffee, through the payment of R$ 1 million in capital increase of that company. The shares advance 1.71%, to R$ 10.11.

Log-In (SA:) – Cade authorized that SAS Shipping Agencies Services SÀRL (SAS), a subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Holding (MSC), exercise some administrative powers in Log-In before the operation is approved by the municipality. The shares retreat 0.57%, to R$ 22.89.

Miter Realty (SA:) – Miter Realty launched R$1.8 billion this year, fulfilling the General Sales Value (PSV) target, which ranged from R$1.5 billion to R$2 billion, according to Valor Econômico. Assets soar 5.13%, at R$8.20.

Rede D’Or (SA:) and Qualicorp (SA:) – Cade recommended the approval of Rede D’or’s stake in Qualicorp without restrictions. Rede D’or shares rise 2.22%, to R$ 47.96, and those of Qualicorp soar 6.28%, to R$ 17.26.

Ibovespa – included the inclusion of the share of CSN Mineração (SA:) and the maintenance of the share of Positivo (SA:). The shares of Banco Inter (SA:) and Porto Seguro (SA:) do not appear in the preview. The assets of CSN (SA:) Mineração rose 0.44%, to R$ 6.82, those of Positivo rose 1.05%, to R$ 10.64, those of Inter gained 2.17%, at R% 11.77 and those of Porto Seguro appreciate 0.09%, at R$ 21.62.

Simpar (SA:) – Simpar’s subsidiary BBC received the approval of the Central Bank for the creation of its Multiple Bank portfolio, which enables the operation of the Commercial, Credit, Financing and Investment portfolios, in addition to the Leasing portfolio, in which it already operates. The shares soar 2.44%, at R$ 12.62.

Moved (SA:) – Movida celebrated the acquisition of Marbor Frotas Corporativas. The Enterprise Value is R$130 million and the transaction will cost this amount less net debt and other possible adjustments on the closing date of the Transaction. The shares advance 1.93%, to R$ 18.46.