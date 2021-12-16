Internacional confirms Diego Aguirre’s departure and will look for new coach for 2022

In an official statement, the Colorado informed that the Uruguayan coach does not remain for the 2022 season

Diego Aguirre is no longer coach of Internacional. This Wednesday (15), the club from Rio Grande do Sul issued an official statement confirming the Uruguayan’s departure, who reached a common agreement to leave the Colorado.

“Sport Club Internacional and coach Diego Aguirre jointly decided to terminate the employment contract…The Club thanks them for their professionalism and wishes them luck and success in the wake of their careers,” informed Inter.

In addition to Aguirre, the club also leaves the technical assistant Juan Verzeri and the physical trainer Fernando Pinatares.

Aguirre, 56 years old, arrived at the Colorado for his second visit – the first was in 2015 – at the club in June. He arrived as a replacement for the Spaniard Miguel Angel Ramirez.

In 2021, the Uruguayan commanded the Internacional in 35 matches, with 11 victories, 12 draws and 12 defeats.

At the brazilian 2021, Inter finished the competition 12th on the leaderboard and ran out of place for the next Libertadores Conmebol, qualifying only for the South American Cup.

Now, the club from Rio Grande do Sul will need to return to the market to find a new coach for the season 2022.