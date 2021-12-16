iPhone 14: Apple may adopt tiny camera over controversial notch | Cell

The future iPhone 14 Pro may finally abandon the notch on the screen – a long-held wish of fans of the Apple brand. Behind-the-scenes information suggests that the sensor housing the selfie camera would be shaped like a pill in the next generation. The unusual design already appears in projections on the internet.

The most prominent projection was made by content creator and influencer Ben Geskin, based on the latest speculation. The brand’s new model should only arrive at the end of 2022.

🔎 Induction Charger for iPhone: Learn about options and prices

1 of 2 Supposedly iPhone 14 may have pill-shaped camera — Photo: Playback/GizChina Supposedly iPhone 14 may have pill-shaped camera — Photo: Playback/GizChina

The website Gizchina recently released a table with the possible technical specifications of the entire line of iPhone 14, which would be composed of the standard model, the Pro, Max and Pro Max versions. The first two would have a 6.06-inch screen, while subsequent models would bring a display of 6.68″. If the rumors are confirmed, Apple would definitely abolish the Mini model.

In addition, the leaked data must indicate a change in the chosen display, with the two “cheaper” devices using LPTS technology, while the more complete versions adopting LTPO. All of them would have around 460 PPI pixel density and the A16 Bionic processor.

2 of 2 iPhone 13 Mini may be discontinued in next version of Apple’s cell phone — Photo: Barcroft Media/Getty Images iPhone 13 Mini may be discontinued in the next version of Apple’s cell phone — Photo: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

There are also unconfirmed reports that high-end models could come with a camera set of up to 48 megapixels. It is noteworthy, however, that the manufacturer has not commented any of this information and all these numbers and data should be seen only as rumors.

The iPhone 13 line was launched in October 2021 in four different versions: standard, Mini, Pro and Pro Max. Despite having less than two months of life, Apple already seems to reduce the production of new devices, due to the shortage components in the industry, which is being called the “chip crisis”, and also by low public participation.