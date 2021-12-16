Irregular and not recommended by doctors, ozone therapy is widely practiced in Brazilian clinics

SAO PAULO — Even not advised by specialists and vetoed by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) outside of controlled clinical studies, ozone therapy is gaining traction in Brazil. Specialized clinics offer the service in several locations, such as Rio, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. In these places, it is argued that the practice offers more than 200 benefits to users and helps to improve the health or well-being of patients suffering from different diseases: from autism to cancer.

It is, however, an irregular practice because all ozone machines released by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) are authorized for use only for aesthetic purposes (such as skin cleaning) and in dentistry. In a statement, the agency informed the report that “currently, there is no ozone therapy equipment with medical therapeutic or preventive purposes regulated by Anvisa. In the case of products with indications for use different from those already approved by Anvisa, the situation is irregular”.

Application can take place in several ways. One is to “ozonize” water or oil and apply the solution directly to the skin. There is also the rectal application, through a probe. Another method is to insert, through a syringe with a needle, directly into the joints. Another method — uncommon in Brazil, however, used abroad — is the application directly to the ears, with the aid of a device that resembles a medical stethoscope. The gas used in these clinics goes through machines that prepare the mixture of ozone with medical oxygen.

In these clinics, normally, an initial consultation is requested — the price can reach R$ 600 — to be evaluated how the therapy will be and how long it will last. In a clinic in Belo Horizonte, for example, one of the specialists in the technique had a full schedule until May of next year. Doctors heard by GLOBO, however, discourage the practice and say they do not recognize the benefits of adopting such a therapy.

Advocates of the practice on social media and YouTube videos, for example, say that the use of ozone therapy by autistic people would promote an overall improvement in brain oxygenation, benefit the circulatory system, among other areas. Other posts suggest that oxygen would help delay speech, a problem common to people who have disorders classified as part of the autistic spectrum. Specialists in the management of the disorder, on the other hand, guarantee that there are no specific studies that confirm its use — and criticize those who submit children to this type of therapy.

— It’s a hack. Autism spectrum disorder is untreated. There are medications that alleviate symptoms, and if a child does not have symptoms, we do behavioral and speech therapy — says Carlos Takeuchi, a neurologist at Instituto Pensi, linked to Hospital Sabará.

Use for cancer is also absolutely discouraged. Oncologist Fernando Maluf, head of Instituto Vencer o Câncer, echoes those who say that there is no evidence that the use of ozone in patients to treat the disease brings any benefit. Maluf says that if there were any indications that this therapy actually works, decades of scientific studies would have already proven its effectiveness.

For doctors, the popularity of this type of method on social networks, even without recognition from the scientific class, is linked to an easy way out of chronic problems that cause great apprehension in patients.

— There is no scientific evidence, there is no serious, relevant work on ozone therapy that shows any metabolic alteration that could benefit the patient with diabetes mellitus. There is no justification for this use. Patients are looking for something that frees them from chronic treatment, which is lifestyle change. It is difficult, but there is no other way out – says Daniel Kendler, endocrinologist and vice president of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes, in Rio.

When contacted, the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) declined to comment on the use of the gas in patients with various diseases, but maintains its position of not recognizing the practice and only authorizing it in the experimental scope.

By releasing their advice, however, other specialists can use the technique: the case of biomedical doctors, dentists and nurses, for example. What, however, is hindered by the lack of release of these equipments beyond dentistry and esthetics.

In parallel to the medical discussion, there is currently a Bill in progress whose function is to regulate the prescription of the so-called medicinal ozone therapy in the country. Approved in the Chamber of Deputies, the PL still needs to advance in the Senate. The decision, however, says that the use is subject to medical indication. That could put pressure on the medical board to review its stance, say supporters of the practice.

— It has been a few centuries since medicine as an official clinical practice moved away from witchcraft. Witchcraft is based on intuition, revelation, but medical practice cannot be developed that way. The same thing happened with phosphoethanolamine, to treat all cancers, it was approved by law (afterwards considered unconstitutional by the STF), but that does not oblige doctors to break their oath – says the consultant of the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB), Helio Bacha .

Given the profusion of promises that ozone therapy would be viable as an auxiliary treatment for dozens of diseases, the Brazilian Association of Ozone Therapy (Aboz) moderated the tone. The current president says to guide the use of therapy only as a way to alleviate chronic pain. Which caused discomfort within the association, he says.

— There is a lot of false advertising here in Brazil, people selling on the social network. What we indicate is for cases of pain, chronic and inflammatory – says Antônio Teixeira, president of Aboz.

This is not an isolated case, news of miraculous cures for various diseases take over the internet and are not harmless, explains science publisher Gabriela Bailas, who uses her social networks to deny the so-called “fake news” of health.

— One has to think that if they are citing studies, it is necessary to look for them, to see where they were made, who carried them out. It is necessary to observe if the person who passed on the information (the therapy) sells this product, if there is a course on it, a workshop – says the expert, referring to a conflict of interest of the defenders of the technique on social networks.